This October marks the 45th anniversary of Leeann Chin’s opening, and Liz Grzechowiak, executive vice president, says the steam table, dinner-ready concept puts the brand a step above its competitors.

The chain’s modern-day menu still features original recipes, like Lemon Chicken, Oyster Wings, Sesame Chicken, and Potstickers, but the brand is focused on mixing the classics with new additions to keep the menu evolving. The bite-sized Wagyu Spring Rolls and spicy Korean BBQ Steak are two of the new menu items that have become popular among customers.

What sets these products apart are the premium ingredients, which are a major part of Leeann Chin’s growth plan. “You could only have so many menu items available because that steam table is only so big. So what’s next for us is to understand what can’t be removed from the menu and what guests are looking for. Those are areas of growth for us. You know, the next generation is absolutely the pinnacle of our success and sustainable growth,” says Grzechowiak.

Growing with customers’ palates is vital to the brand’s success. Grzechowiak notes how it is difficult to find fresh food at other fast-food restaurants, so at Leeann Chin, all of the food is made daily using fresh ingredients and premium cuts of beef. Even its sauces are made from scratch. She takes pride in Leeann Chin being a “value” brand, and adding true attributes like “premium” to any menu item helps boost interest and trust from customers.

Grzechowiak also stresses the importance of building the knowledge of the team at Leeann Chin on all career levels. She’s built her new idea on what many in the restaurant industry know as a “pre-shift” meeting.

“So I developed this thing called the people in position. And it’s three foundational elements. It’s inform, instruct, inspire,” she continues. “We’re not going to tell you what to do. We’re going to tell you why we do it.” She wants her employees to grow by taking a beat to reset, showing thankfulness for their coworkers, and creating a work environment that makes people want to show up.

From its start, Leeann Chin has been built on growth and expansion. Leeann Chin herself was originally a seamstress who immigrated from China. She would give customers homemade meals as a sign of gratitude for their business. This grew into catering their parties, which then grew into the brand founded in Minnesota 45 years ago that many know and frequent today.

A main priority right now is focusing on new store openings in the Twin Cities metro area. “I think that when we look for immediate growth, we are looking to continue to expand that footprint here locally… I think that once we hit our stride in what that looks like, we’ll definitely look outside of the Minnesota metro area,” says Grzechowiak.

Currently, Leeann Chin has 40 locations across Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

“We’re moving fast, and we’re making decisions quickly, and we’ve got a leader, owner, that’s really nimble and ready to go. I think that if we feel confident that we can resource it and adequately manage and control the guest experience, I think we’re definitely into growth sooner than later.”

Another area of change includes streamlining catering services so that it is more intuitive and accessible. “We have a solid foundation now of our loyalty program and our online ordering,” she continues. “A lot of people do want that quick, convenient, self-led process, and so we need to expand beyond that very corporate experience of the person picking up the phone and making suggestions for you.”

Digital marketing is also going to become an important part of the company’s future. Grzechowiak says Leeann Chin’s loyal customer base has led the brand to huge success, but there are still areas of improvement to tackle.

“We need to press ourselves and push ourselves into the next generation of restaurants, which are having a much bigger digital footprint than we currently do,” says Grzechowiak.

Gov. Tim Walz recently proclaimed that October 20 is officially the Leeann Chin Cream Cheese Puff Day. When Leeann Chin first opened her restaurant, she had to improvise when her order of crab didn’t show up. Thus, the Cream Cheese Puff was born. Throughout the month of October, there will be special handouts and deals for customers to celebrate the brand’s 45th anniversary. Cream Cheese Puffs for 45 cents, stainless steel chopsticks, and customers who are a part of Leeann Chin’s rewards program will receive BOGO deals and more.