Twenty years ago, we opened our first franchise in the Woodridge neighborhood of Washington, D.C., bringing a concept that was new and different to our hometown. For us, it was more than a business opportunity; it was a chance to create something meaningful in the neighborhood where we were raised, to serve our community and to bring joy in the form of sweet treats.

Growing up in Washington, D.C., service was woven into our lives through family, school and public service sororities. When we launched our first location, we carried that commitment with us, even as we faced the challenges of being a minority-owned business introducing a new concept to our community. We turned that visibility into an opportunity to be memorable, break barriers, exceed expectations and give back in meaningful ways. Along the journey, we learned several lessons that any entrepreneur can apply when building a business rooted in community.

1. Familiarity Does Not Equal Loyalty

People might know you personally, but that doesn’t mean they know your business. Relying solely on personal relationships can only take a business so far. We learned that every interaction, including every smile, program and event, has to give customers a reason to return. Loyalty is earned intentionally, not assumed.

2. Grassroots Marketing Builds Belonging

Grassroots efforts became our foundation. We developed programs that reward students for reading, partnerships with local city organizations that allow us to serve seniors in the summer, sponsorships for sports teams, seasonal events and special pricing for schools, churches and nonprofits. All these initiatives reinforce that the business is invested in the community. By supporting organizations that serve the community, we build relationships rooted in reciprocity and trust, creating connections that go beyond transactions.

3. Presentation Shapes Perception

Visuals are one of the strongest tools a business has. People “eat with their eyes first,” and careful attention to signage, displays, and color choices can guide customer decisions before a word is spoken. Even small touches, like highlighting seasonal offerings or optimizing street-level visibility, can shape how people experience your business. Presentation is a form of communication that reflects care, quality, and pride.

4. Your Team Can Be Your Best Marketing

Employees are more than workers; they are ambassadors for your business. For example, we send team members to represent the business at community events, and it not only energizes them but spreads pride throughout the entire staff. Guests notice dedication and warmth, and employees who feel empowered to contribute to the brand’s impact become partners in building culture and loyalty. Investing in your people creates a ripple effect that strengthens both customer experience and internal culture.

5. Adapt the Business to the Community

Running a franchise with a local lens requires balance. Hyperlocal marketing isn’t a limitation; it’s a strength. We uphold core standards while tailoring each decision to the rhythm of the surrounding community. This philosophy guided the selection of our subsequent locations, ensuring each was chosen not just for visibility, but for the impact it could have on the neighborhood. Flexibility and adaptability allow a business to thrive in varied settings, while still delivering a consistent customer experience.

The results of these approaches remind us why this work matters. Families who first visited our store with young children now return with older children—and even their grandchildren. Former team members come back to share how their experience shaped their purpose. We’ve even begun developing a scholarship program to honor employees who exemplify exceptional service. Each initiative, from investing in staff to engaging the community, creates lasting impact that outlives any single season.

If there’s one truth we’d leave with other business owners, it’s this: build where you belong. Show up consistently. Connect deeply. Invest personally. Every detail—from how you arrange a treat to the programs you support—communicates who you are and what you stand for.

These lessons have guided our growth from one Rita’s Italian Ice to three, and more importantly, they’ve helped us create a business that feels like home to the community. Local store marketing isn’t just a series of tactics; it’s a philosophy. When executed with intention, authenticity, and consistency, it fosters loyalty, drives growth, and leaves a legacy that lasts for generations.

Angela and Charnita Block are two Rita’s Italian Ice franchisees who have built a legacy with the brand over the past 20 years in Washington, D.C.