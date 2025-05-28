Levain Bakery is synonymous with indulgence.

Its famously thick, gooey cookies have earned cult status from coast to coast.

For example, this summer, Levain is offering Levain à la mode, its first-ever cookie-and-ice cream offering. In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the chain teamed up with local ice cream shops across all seven of its markets to serve premium scoops alongside its six-ounce cookies. The limited-time offering debuted May 23 in Wainscott, New York, and rolls out nationwide on Friday. Each partner, from Caffè Panna in New York to Milk Jawn in Philadelphia, has crafted a unique vanilla flavor designed to pair with Levain’s cookies.

In addition to that promotion, the brand is baking up another sales avenue—workplace catering. With the support of ezCater, Levain is strategically expanding into the high-value B2B market, looking to make office snack time a little more special.

Levain is embracing a growing “little treat culture” that’s become a staple of hybrid and in-office work routines, where treats are seen not just as snacks, but as morale boosters, energy enhancers, and tokens of appreciation. Through ezCater’s corporate marketplace and logistical capabilities, Levain is scaling with precision, already averaging $333 per corporate order.

Growth has come with thoughtful innovation. From curated bundles like the Super Cookie Stash to catering-specific packaging and sharing tools, Levain is reimagining how its artisanal products show up in office spaces without compromising its handmade ethos.

In this Q&A, Levain chief commercial officer Lorna Sommerville and ezCater CMO Cindy Klein Roche share insights into the strategy behind Levain’s pivot, how the workplace food space is evolving, and why cookies might just be the ultimate tool for employee engagement, retention, and joy.

Lorna Sommerville, Chief Commercial Officer, Levain Bakery

What prompted Levain Bakery to enter the workplace catering space, and how does this align with your broader brand strategy?

As with most things, our customers led us there. We saw that they were coming in and purchasing for catering occasions and yet we weren’t making it easy for them. We hadn’t developed menu items, packaging, or ways of ordering that were tailored for that occasion and so we recognized we need to do better to serve them – while also hoping that as we do so, we’ll find more customers along the way.

From our first days on the Upper West Side (Manhattan) in 1995, now 30 years ago, we have always tried to be intentional in how we grow and evolve, taking care to never dilute the brand or move too quickly. So when we saw the demand for large format, drop-off catering, we took time and care to develop offerings that we thought would be perfect for the workplace catering setting.

How do you see the workplace catering channel shaping Levain’s revenue mix in the coming years? Are there milestones or benchmarks you’re targeting beyond the 5-8 percent goal?

We have big ambitions for the catering business over the next few years given the trends we’re seeing. We are committed to learning as we go and adapting based on those learnings. This ethos is part of how we operate – some might not expect it but innovation has always been part of our core – for example, Levain was one of the first businesses to move into DTC before it was even called DTC. We launched our first website in 1999 and we were shipping food nationally before many others had figured out how to do so. Our E-commerce business now makes up 20 percent of our company revenue, despite the fact we now have 17 bakery locations. We think about Catering similarly, we will be patient, learn, adapt, and see where it takes us!

What kind of internal operational changes—production, staffing, packaging—were necessary to support this B2B pivot?

Packaging was an extremely important aspect of our catering launch, we spent a lot of time learning what worked and what didn’t, while also looking for ways to delight our customers through the small details. We also wanted to ensure the boxes were our distinct Levain-blue and had an element of storytelling. We envisioned the customer bringing the big blue box to a meeting room and having the office team wonder what treats could be hiding inside. I can now attest having carried these boxes into my daughters school for teacher appreciation events, they create a stir and generate excitement!

Further, we understand that our cookies are on the bigger side and so are perfect for sharing – for this new workplace context, we decided to offer a cookie cutter to make that sharing experience easier.

Tell us about the Super Cookie Stash—how was it designed with office environments in mind, and how has it been received?

We know the person ordering catering for the office is often really busy and we wanted to give them an easy way to navigate the menu – especially for those who may have less familiarity with Levain, or are even trying the brand for the first time. We asked our NYC district manager if he had any ideas and this name stuck! The naming convention has been a huge success and this SKU is now one of our top sellers. The simplicity works well, as well as the classic cookie assortment that makes up the contents (our four original, and best selling cookies: chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and dark chocolate peanut butter chip).

How do you maintain Levain’s artisan, indulgent brand ethos in a high-volume, corporate environment?

As much as our business has changed – it has also stayed the same – every cookie, loaf, scone, and muffin is made by hand, with the best ingredients, and a lot of heart, fresh in our bakeries every single day. We cherish these traditional ways of baking and will never ever compromise on the time and care it takes to maintain our product standards. So while we’ve had to think differently about scheduling and the size of our team, the core elements of how we do what we do has stayed the same.

Our commitment to taking care and offering high quality products is brought to every aspect of our business, whether that is in the bakery itself, on third party delivery, nationwide shipping, and now catering.

Have you seen any early feedback or trends in how office workers are engaging with your product in a catering format compared to retail?

We are pleased to see that not only are the cookie bundles selling, but customers are ordering and being introduced to our pastry and bread offerings. We know the cookie bundles are utilized for desserts and celebrations, but the mini baguette with butter and jam (my personal favorite), signature morning goodies, and loaf cakes as well as our coffee are being ordered for morning meetings and afternoon breaks. The use case in an office is different from retail in so many ways, and we are excited to be able to offer more than just cookies for different needs and will continue to innovate here as we go.

With other indulgent treat brands also eyeing the workplace, how does Levain aim to differentiate itself in this increasingly competitive market?

I think that’s the beauty of having been around for 30 years. We’ve seen so many trends come and go and now have the reassurance that if we keep our focus on delivering a great product and a caring customer experience, we’ll stay the course. That said, we never take our position for granted and always look to listen to our customers, learn, and innovate where we have confidence we can make something better. Some small examples of that already have been the addition of a milk package, offering wrapped cookie favors for events, and thinking about ice cream and gelato partnerships – these are all ways we think we can enhance our cookies in fun and unique ways for our customers.

Cindy Klein Roche, CMO, ezCater

How does ezCater identify and nurture strategic brand partners like Levain to meet growing demand in the workplace treat segment?

We’re always listening to what our customers are asking for, and workplaces want delicious sweet treats. “Little treat culture,” a trend popularized by TikTok, is now an office norm, where employees look for a pick-me-up snack during the workday, particularly in the afternoon. As reported in our 2024 Lunch Report, 87 percent of Gen Z enjoy little treats weekly.

Levain and its iconic cookies were a perfect fit. We worked closely with them, helping them to adapt their menus and their packaging, even developing new bundles like their “Super Cookie Stash” to better suit workplace needs.

Your data highlights a strong “little treat culture” in the workplace—what other trends are emerging in how office workers approach food rewards and morale boosters?

Food at work is not just for sustenance anymore; it’s a powerful tool for productivity, collaboration, and even motivating employees to come into the office. In fact, 81 percent of hybrid workers say that free food encourages them to work on-site.

With hybrid work here to stay, companies need flexible alternatives to traditional cafeterias that may struggle to accommodate fluctuating headcounts and the variety employees crave. Relish, ezCater’s recurring employee meal program is a cost-effective and scalable program that connects employees to restaurants they love, subsidized by their employer.

What specific capabilities does ezCater offer that enable brands like Levain to scale quickly into corporate offices with consistency and efficiency?

ezCater is an essential partner for restaurants looking to capture lucrative workplace orders they could not find on their own. We have the data and insights from 18+ years of orders to help shape menus to capture as many orders as possible. And of course, our marketplace connects them with a massive network of high-value corporate customers.

We also offer ezDispatch, which connects restaurants with local, reliable delivery partners in their area. ezDispatch is perfect for restaurants that do not have delivery drivers, or have more orders than they can deliver on their own.

What are some of the most effective marketing levers you’ve seen in turning one-time workplace catering customers into long-term brand loyalists for your partners?

Catering is a highly effective marketing tool. One person orders, but dozens, sometimes hundreds, enjoy the food. The average value of an ezCater order is over $420 and serves 25 people.

Our data shows that 70 percent of employees eat again at restaurants they first tried at work. So Levain’s “Super Cookie Stash,” which includes 28 cookies, is sure to create return customers.

From your vantage point, how big is the opportunity for premium, indulgent brands in the workplace food market, and how do you see that evolving post-pandemic?