Lisa Roscoe sits in the back of a Pizza Factory office on a metal folding chair, surrounded by old store signs and the friendly faces of franchisees. It’s her first few weeks as CEO of the 46-year-old chain, and she’s been living off spaghetti and pepperoni-mushroom pizza. The day before, she spent 12 hours in the car with the brand’s vice president of operations, visiting 10 different stores and getting a feel for what has made Pizza Factory a regional powerhouse.

She always knew she wanted to be in leadership, but not necessarily as a CEO. With a diverse background in legal, franchise development, and real estate, she once imagined her path leading to a COO or CDO role. But upon meeting the Pizza Factory team and longtime CEO and franchisee Mary Jane Riva, the opportunity to take the reins felt like a “coming home opportunity.”

“My background allows me to have a holistic view of the business. The industry is facing so many headwinds, and being able to keep a wide lens while identifying and troubleshooting problems is an ability I’ve developed over the years,” Roscoe says. “I’m also surrounded by a great team that makes sure the right and left hands are communicating.”

Pizza Factory was acquired by Wonder Franchises in January, marking its 40th anniversary of franchising. The chain started the year with 110 units, 84 franchisees, and roughly $94 million in system sales.

Roscoe’s appointment signals a new era of growth for the mid-sized brand while staying rooted in its values and community-focused franchise system. During this transition, she has worked closely with Riva, who will stay on as a trusted adviser to the Pizza Factory and Wonder Franchises teams.

“My priority is to go on a listening tour before taking any dramatic action. I’m a big believer in empowering franchisees and ensuring we’re growing in the same direction, but this culture already exists,” Roscoe says. “[Riva] and I are very similar in our approach, and I’m confident this consistency will be a win-win for the team.”

This next chapter is about getting back to basics and simplicity to support long-term growth — reinforcing the brand’s commitment to streamlined operations, strong franchisee relationships, and investing in local store marketing and community engagement.

As she tours stores, Roscoe is inspired by franchisees upholding the brand’s hometown values. One franchisee in particular stood out: they created a special pizza for a customer’s child, even pre-packing dough and toppings so the child could take a piece of Pizza Factory with them when traveling.

“Every store is a little bit different, and they are so entrenched in their communities. It’s a place where people feel important, where half of the high school football team has worked in the kitchen and grown up and graduated in the same town,” Roscoe says. “You don’t get this type of experience from a big corporate brand. We can talk about growth and tech stacks, which are important, but for me, the focus is leveraging innovation to make sure we’re not losing the heart and soul of Pizza Factory and its cult following.”

She believes empathy and understanding franchisee pain points will play a key role in the brand’s strategy moving forward, as Pizza Factory looks to develop beyond its home state of California and expand into Arizona, Idaho, and Washington in both traditional and nontraditional locations.

“As leaders, we must understand that our franchisees are taking their life savings and putting a bet on you as a franchisor to support them and help them grow this business — whether it’s building for the next generation or putting their children through college,” Roscoe says. “It’s very personal for them. Every week, we’re looking at the numbers on an Excel spreadsheet, but these are people’s livelihoods. I never want to lose sight of that.”

If Roscoe has advice for women in restaurant leadership seeking an upper-level role, it’s this: get the exposure, take risks, and move outside of your comfort zone. As a Canadian executive jumping feet-first into a Californian opportunity, she admits this is a big leap. But she’s ready to take Pizza Factory to the next level by drawing on her multifaceted leadership experience.