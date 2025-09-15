Despite industry headwinds over the past couple of years, Little Caesars remains one of the fastest-growing pizza chains in America.

The brand finished 2024 with 4,285 U.S. restaurants, making it the third-largest pizza chain in the country following Domino’s and Pizza Hut. It opened a net of 69 units last year; only Domino’s and Papa Johns debuted more. The chain projects it will open 100 restaurants in 2025, 31 of which are expected in Texas, according to its FDD.

Here’s how Little Caesars growth has looked in recent years:

Year Outlets at the Start

of the Year Outlets at the End

of the Year Net Change 2022 4,187 4,173 –14 2023 4,173 4,216 43 2024 4,216 4,285 69

A majority of expansion is coming from existing franchisees, which is “a healthy indicator,” says Basil Kazepis, national vice president, development, franchising, and construction. He listed target areas for growth as the Midwest, California, Florida, Texas, and particularly the Northeast/I-95 corridor. Little Caesars has opened “quite a few” locations in the New York market over the past year, and the brand will continue on that path, Kazepis says.

Nontraditional growth will be crucial too, like colleges, military bases, casinos, and transit hubs. In January, Little Caesars announced it opened at Pearl Harbor, where founder Mike Ilitch served in the military.

However, new operators are still part of the mix.

“A new Little Caesars franchisee already has some sort of QSR experience at the end of the day,” says Kazepis, describing what he looks for in operators. “While our system, from an operational perspective, is one of the less complex ones, it’s still a restaurant, and we like to see folks that have that experience. Ideally, the franchisee will have that QSR experience and also some development experience. So they’re able to wear both of those hats where they know how to expand, find real estate, execute against, let’s say, a development agreement, and also then subsequently run those restaurants in the right way.”

The chain will expand with a flexible footprint. Franchisees have access to endcaps, inlines, standalone drive-thrus, and its latest modular POD prototype that’s built elsewhere and then transported to the restaurant site. Additionally, the company recently launched a new Elev8 design—an “updated, fresh version of Little Caesars, really focusing on family, food, fun, and pizza,” according to Kazepis.

Little Caesars’ new Elev8 design in Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

The pizza giant makes mobile pick up easy for customers.

Although tariffs have impacted parts of the restaurant industry, Kazepis says it’s business as usual for Little Caesars.

“I’ve been in this business 25-plus years, and I would say that this year is no different than many others,” he says. “The construction is always going up. It’s never going down. Your cost for materials is always going up. I mean, there has been an increase in costs, but nothing that I would say is more than out of the ordinary. I will say that it was for a time harder to get certain things and that has eased up somewhat. But construction, unfortunately, is just always going up. And I think that’s going to be the name of the game.”

Innovation Triumphs

As Little Caesars grows, it’s keeping industry disruption at the heart of its decision-making, says VP of innovation Trish Heusel.

From its famous “Pizza! Pizza!” slogan introduced decades ago to the more recent deployment of pizza portals (heated, self-service pickup stations), the brand eyes efficiency and convenience for its operators and customers.

Five years ago, Little Caesars added delivery for the first time. And now with the advent of automation happening in the quick-service segment, the innovative minds among the leadership team saw an opportunity to do more. In early August, the chain announced a partnership with Serve Robotics and Uber Eats to have its pizzas delivered directly to customers via autonomous robots.

The test is ongoing in the urban Los Angeles area. Robots pick up the meal from restaurants and travel along sidewalks to their destination. The machine features an expanded cargo bin that can carry up to four large 16-inch pizzas, plus wings, cheese bread, and drinks while maintaining temperature. Eligible guests are able to select the robotics option in the Uber Eats app.

The brand has also been testing robotic delivery with Coco Robotics since March.

“The [robots] queue outside your restaurant,” Heusel says. “So they’re ready to go, and our team members can load that hot, fresh food right into the robot. And it gets to the consumer quickly because it has the ability to go on the sidewalk, which is great, and from a customer perspective, it’s a great value delivery. The best thing about it is that you don’t have to tip. You don’t have to tip the robot, although some people do. They’ll tip the robot and change or dollars end up in the robot itself.”

Thus far, early learnings show robotic delivery is easy and seamless for team members and customers, Heusel says. The robots receive high satisfaction scores when it comes to delivery times. Also, “the quality and the feedback on the food has been excellent” from a consumer perspective, and in terms of ease of use inside restaurants, the service has been “off the charts,” the executive adds.

“On the consumers’ end, there’s no difference in terms of the delivery,” Heusel says. “Actually, sometimes the delivery speed is quicker, of course, because it doesn’t have to wait at a red light. It doesn’t have to wait for a railroad crossing… From a guest perspective, there’s no huge difference in terms of really what they see or how they interact with the delivery process.”

In addition to sidewalk robots, Little Caesars has tested drone delivery with multiple companies for the past year and a half. The brand declined to name exactly where the pilots are happening, but Heusel did note it’s somewhere in the Southern part of the U.S. in suburban and urban locales.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting things in the pipeline that will be coming out very soon,” Heusel says. “I wish I could talk more about them, but there are a lot of them in tests.”