If there’s one thing that’s held true for Maria Rivera over her career, from U.S. president of Krispy Kreme to roles at Darden, Logan’s Roadhouse, Caesar’s Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company, and, most recently, CEO of emerging chain Smalls Sliders, it’s she has to be excited about a brand’s product to buy-in. And that was the case roughly five months ago when the opportunity to head up Starbird came across her desk.

Rivera and Smalls parted in February after she joined the burger concept in December 2022. Rivera spent a good while contemplating what might come next. She has a “Maria 2.0” paper in her office with five pillars. What can she do while also doing good? Rivera is involved in arts and preventing domestic violence, and other causes, like women’s literacy and entrepreneurship, she says speak to her. What boards can she participate on (she campaigns for voting rights). Non-profits? And also, a confidential project Rivera’s been drafting she’s not ready to share publicly just yet. But the question that took her the longest to answer was, did she want to become a CEO again?

Rivera says it’s not easy to go and scale and get back on the saddle, so to speak. Anybody who tells you otherwise at the CEO level, she explains, isn’t telling the truth.

So if Rivera was going to return to the executive tier and lead a chain, it had to check every box: Food, ability to translate a brand, and people behind it. Chicken? That, too, needed to be the “right chicken.”

Rivera has been on the job at Starbird for about two weeks and says it’s been a bit of an “out-of-body” experience to walk into a full-fledged office again. “Everybody is on brand and you just go, OK, here we go. Round 2,” Rivera says.

Over those five months, Rivera and Starbird got to know each other and plot where things might head. Starbird sits at a jump-off point Rivera feels she can throw her brand-building acumen and franchising experience behind.

Starbird was founded in 2016 by innovators at restaurant consultancy The Culinary Edge, headed by Aaron Noveshen, who, with Rivera’s appointment, will transition fully to a role as chairman of the board. TCE’s work can be seen in brands from First Watch to Dave & Buster’s to sweetgreen and Starbucks, Burger King, McDonald’s, and a host of others. It works with concepts as well as creates them, examples such as Starbird, Bun Mee, and more.

In Starbird’s case, the realization nearly a decade ago was to get ahead of a $34 billion chicken category torrent, but do so in a premium, tech-forward manner few had tried at scale. Starbird has since grown to 19 stores and claims to have more than 30 franchised locations in development. The latter path is an impending one—the fleet so far is all corporate, with average-unit volumes at $4.3 million.

Starbird’s menu is all gluten free.

Starbird recently signed deals to grow in Salt Lake City, Chicago (later this year and early next) and has opportunities available for its home state of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, and Florida. It’s seeking area development commitments for a minimum of five stores at investment ranges of $1.138 million to $1.589 million for traditional and non-trad locations (there’s a store currently at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara).

What Rivera observed was that always sought-after blend of proven, high-volume, differentiated concept with clear runway. Every Starbird is in California. And, as noted, the brand has not opened a franchised restaurant yet.

The chain is also not in need of repair. Starbird enjoys the investment of longtime partner Dollarhyde Investment Group, and the strategic backing of consumer-focused investment firm KarpReilly. Greg Dollarhyde has been the chair of multiple brands during his career, including Veggie Grill, Zoe’s Kitchen, and Baja Fresh Mexican Grill, and invested behind Blaze Pizza. He was part of the nearly $5 million raise that arrived in Starbird’s early 2016 days, when it had just one store in Sunnyvale, California. KarpReilly is the company that took Habit Burger public in 2014 before it was sold to Yum! Brands in 2020.

Throughout these investments and expansion, Starbird hasn’t suffered from an identity crisis. It’s a chef-backed, antibiotic-free concept that hand-breads and makes to scratch every order, with a proprietary blend of gluten-free flour and spices. Each never-frozen chicken is fried fresh. The produce is also hand-chopped, roasted, and pickled in-house. Additionally, there are 11 house-made sauces created throughout the day, every day. The menu covers categories from salads to tenders, sandwiches, nuggets, wings, and sides.

Starbird’s Bella Chop Salad.

And Benh Mi lineup.

“I think our product is incredible,” Rivera says. “It’s better-for-you chicken and positively delicious. I think the next natural question is, the chicken wars. And I’ll tell you that I don’t think we are playing in the chicken wars space. That’s not the intention here—to play in super premium fast food is.”

Rivera considers Starbird a “challenger,” which is exactly the universe she wants to bring her skill to. Those $4.3 million AUVs are roughly double what you see at some chicken competitors like Popeyes ($1.819 million), Wingstop ($2.138 million), Bojangles ($2.351 million), El Pollo Loco ($2.3 million) and higher than concepts such as Zaxbys ($2.79 million) and Church’s ($1.097 million). Raising Cane’s ($6.56 million) sits atop the chicken field in this year’s QSR 50 (full data coming August) for those not named Chick-fil-A, which was at $7.5 million.

Naturally, this is a very different scale conversation. But it’s part of what Rivera sees as her coming directive.

There’s clear product differentiation, craveablity, and an approach to customer experience that works at Starbird. So like her “Maria 2.0” chart at home, she’s using equity and history to blueprint Starbird’s 2.0 journey as it travels outside California and begins franchising.

“It’s now a matter of amplifying it,” she says, “and being able to stand up a franchise model that is intentional. We don’t need to hype it up because people know about the brand. We just need to be really selective in where we go play.”

As noted, Starbird has 30 units in development. Another 25 are close. Rivera says building a franchise team to support mounting interest will be paramount.

So will be dialing up Starbird’s branding. Rivera says there’s opportunity to help consumers deeper understand the chain’s strengths and storytell its culinary excellence and commitment to consistency. “I would put our food against absolutely any other fast food QSR brand that wants to play on the premium side,” she says.

Previously, Rivera notes, there’s been some blurriness over does Starbird compete in FSR? QSR? She wants to hone what “premium QSR” means in a landscape where the term “fast casual” has spread wide and thin. There are concepts today trying to clarify what it means to get restaurant quality food at a quick-service price. Starbird, she says, does that as well as any she’s come across. And another thing, Rivera continues, separating Starbird on a measure as large as she’s witnessed “in 10 years,” is how it connects with technology. Eighty-five percent of Starbird’s transactions are digital—a significant figure for a fast casual that lives in the made-to-order, elevated realm.

That’s a reflection of how its product carries and innovations like kiosks, which Starbird started to scale in 2020 with Bite as a response to COVID shutdowns. The chain was already exploring self-ordering technology and in the process of revamping its entire tech system, including online ordering and loyalty. The pandemic jumpstarted Starbird’s timeline.

The company first rolled a kiosk outside a location in Foster, California. It rewired the POS to accept orders and customers placed them at the restaurant’s front door and picked up at a side one. The kiosk was tented to offer shade. Between 20–25 percent of sales started to flow from the kiosk and Starbird leaned in. Its since added pickup windows at stores for third-party delivery drivers and continued to refine its ordering footprint.

“So from a branding standpoint, which I think is something I do very well, I do believe we have an opportunity to really connect the user touchpoints to the food in a different way,” Rivera says, “because we’re not a sandwich concept. We’re not a tender concept. We’re an ‘and,’ not an ‘or.’”

All white-meat, super-premium jumbo nuggets never treated with antibiotics.

And alongside the product being top-notch, it’s also healthier thanks to the gluten-free angle (Rivera herself has a gluten allergy). That, too, she says, is something Starbird has whitespace to get messaging out on.

“The main thing to do is give the brand some life and depth to be able to introduce Starbird to a new generation of people, or a new consumer base that requires some explanation,” she says of the impending expansion. “… When you have these ethos, you have to be very, very particular on how you introduce it. I’m a brand builder. I’m a believer. I’m a food nerd. And I want to help this brand punch above its weight.”

“What I will tell you,” Rivera adds, “is this brand has the opportunity to become a challenger brand because the flavors, the people, and the potential. I’m all in for that.”

She feels Starbird will barrel into its potential because the market is ripe for it. With inflation hiking price points over the last three or so years, Rivera says, there’s a demand from consumers for better options, whether that’s product, experience, or leadership. She says Starbird was built on “hustle, heart, and high standards”—an intersection diners are gravitating toward. “We have 19 locations that do incredible amounts of volume. We have a solid revenue business,” Rivera says. “So I came in to really drive discipline, growth, and culture-first leadership for our franchisees and our support center, and to just have some good vibes along the way.”

Speaking of vibes, she says Starbird’s yellow color scheme signals positivity. There are not a lot of brands with that palette (Rivera was part of Smalls Sliders mixing of a “Smorange” color).

“It’s just a happy state,” she says.

Rivera is ready to amplify Starbird’s yellow-based branding.

If Rivera could sum up her thoughts, it’s she believes Starbird is built to scale, not for shortcuts. Under her leadership, it will be precise, disciplined, and intentional, she says, because Starbird is not designed to be the fastest to market. It has to preserve core standards and not view “super-premium” as a trend. “It’s going to be our standard,” Rivera says.

What can elevated QSR look like with cleaner ingredients, dietary needs, omnichannel ordering, and consistent experience? That’s what Starbird will set out to define. “Clarity is the growth strategy,” Rivera says. “We’re not going to scale confusion; we are going to scale conviction. I am not chasing; I am building something that we can all feel good about.”

Personally, Rivera says she’s approaching her second CEO stint a bit more relaxed. She spent her early days meeting team members and piecing out a hypothesis of where the brand can go. Rivera kept the news relatively quiet to avoid outside noise and focus internally.

The near-term goals for Starbird have been clear to her from Day 1. The chain continues to spin outside its Northern California stronghold. Rivera wants to ensure L.A., in particular, thrives. That opening franchise store, which could land in about a month and a half, needs to operate smoothly.

“And then, look, we have something really special,” Rivera says. “If you think about the peer set, when you think about Dave’s Hot Chicken, Raising Cane’s, CAVA, Wingstop, Shake Shack, we can go down the gamut, there are things for me that are an advantage that I have to make sure we are strengthening to continue to protect our 2X AUV. How does that grow?”

Starbird has invested in deep training support throughout its history. Training takes 200 hours. As the company franchises, it can’t lose sight of that perspective, she says. The tech-forward mentality needs to stay culturally embedded as well. Partners who come in and help Starbird grow, she says, will understand what it takes to be stewards of quality that doesn’t compromise for the sake of expansion.

“I am really excited to see where we take this,” Rivera says. “And I’m very happy we have found something that we both feel like excited about in each other, in terms of our alignment and our work. It’s less about how many accolades you have; it’s more about the difference you can make.”