McDonald’s announced plans Monday to onboard up to 375,000 employees nationwide, its largest hiring push in years.

“If you wear a uniform on the front lines of McDonald’s restaurants, you gain a level of professionalism you might not elsewhere,” said U.S. president Joe Erlinger, who spoke at a press conference in Ohio alongside Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Ohio Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, and McDonald’s employee Anamaria Monterroso-Jimenez.

The move comes as the burger giant eyes 900 new U.S. restaurants by 2027 (the announcement was first made in December 2023). McDonald’s opened more than 300 locations across 2023 and 2024. It finished finished Q1 with 13,569 restaurants in the U.S.

That’s a lot of restaurants and a lot of roles to fill. McDonald’s positions it as an opportunity for those looking to find a career path. According to the chain, one in eight Americans have worked at a McDonald’s restaurant and gained soft skills like teamwork, responsibility, and customer service. Since 2015, employees have used the Archways to Opportunity (Archways) program to provide a clear runway for workers to move up the ladder internally and outside the company.

“McDonald’s is sparking a ripple effect of prosperity for our workers, communities and the economy,” DeRemer said during the press conference. “By expanding their workforce, the corporation will be driving investment and setting the standard for industry growth, whether as a launch pad for a different career or as a ladder for internal achievements.”

In the past 10 years, McDonald’s and its participating franchisees have invested over $240 million in the program and helped over 90,000 crew members earn their high school diploma, receive college tuition assistance, learn English as a second language, and access education and career advising services.

“Seventy years as a brand, and ten years into Archways to Opportunity, we’re reminded that one of the greatest impacts we can make is providing access to opportunity,” Michael Gonda, senior vice president and chief impact officer, North America, said in a statement. “Behind every counter and Drive Thru window is a story of someone building skills, pursuing education, or working towards their future ambition. These stories—in thousands of communities across the country—reinforce that McDonald’s is more than a restaurant: it’s an open door for so many getting their start and a place where potential takes root.”

In a survey of current and former Archways participants, McDonald’s found that 80 percent believed the program created more economic opportunities. Sixty-four percent said it helped them get a promotion more quickly and 72 percent said it created new opportunities.

Nearly 50 percent of participants who earned a college degree through the program were first-generation college students. Three-fourths said Archways helped them pursue careers in new fields or industries.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of the Archways program is witnessing participants rediscover their self-confidence. I see this transformation in my teams every day,” David Costa, McDonald’s owner/operator in Florida, said in a statement. “Supporting our people isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s our passion. My fellow franchisees and I are deeply committed to empowering crew and managers to achieve their greatest potential.”