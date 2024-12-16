McDonald’s has reportedly opened a new off-premises focused prototype to appeal to on-the-go consumers.

The new design opened in Los Angeles and features a mobile pickup window and pickup lockers, but no dining room, according to Twitter user McFranchisee.

In an email, a McDonald’s representative described the design as a pilot that’s “optimized for drive-thru and digital ordering.” The spokesperson added that the restaurant format is another example of how the company approaches customer-centric innovation. The prototype allows the chain to fit locations where it may not already exist and where a smaller footprint is needed.

“McDonald’s is always testing and learning from different concepts and restaurant capabilities—like the food lockers being tested at this location—to better serve our customers,” McDonald’s said in the email.

The chain also emphasized that traditional stores with dine-in and front counter service will “continue to be an important way we serve our communities.”

In Q3 2023, McDonald’s digital business mixed more than 40 percent of sales across its top six markets, totaling nearly $9 billion. Helping accelerate off-premises growth is MyMcDonald’s Rewards. CEO Chris Kempczinski said in July that McDonald’s had 166 million loyalty members, which was ahead of expectations. Its goal is to reach 250 million members by 2027.

This marks the third new prototype McDonald’s has opened in the past two years.

In December 2022, the chain debuted a small-format location in Fort Worth, Texas with an order-ahead lane, or a separate drive-thru lane where customers receive their orders via a food and beverage conveyor. The order-ahead lane deploys technology McDonald’s said allows employees to begin preparing customers’ orders when they’re near the restaurant. The location’s app updates, food and beverage conveyor, and new kitchen format, all work to streamline operations, the brand said at the time.

A year later, McDonald’s opened beverage spinoff CosMc’s in Illinois. The menu features a variety of specialty lemonades and teas, blended drinks, and cold coffee. There are now seven locations—six in Texas and one in Illinois.