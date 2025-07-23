There’s been plenty of anecdotal rumblings about the success of McDonald’s July 10 Snack Wrap launch. Some stores, according to The Wall Street Journal, struggled with lettuce and topping inventory as supply worked to keep up with demand. McDonald’s shared shortly after those setbacks were quickly resolved.

McDonald’s also told NBC News customers “showed up in full force” and it was “blown away by the response, from packed restaurants with lines out the door to nonstop social buzz.”

Foot traffic platform Placer.ai noted visits to stores rose 11.4 percent higher than the typical day-of-week average. And it continued for multiple days.

The Snack Wrap originally arrived in 2006 at $1.29, but was cut in 2016 due to operational complexity and throughput concerns. Some stores kept them through 2020 before phasing them out. Yet there remained a consistent thrum of requests online to bring them back. And for McDonald’s, the present value-focused climate offered an opportunity to embed daily value into the menu and offer a strong add-on product. Additionally, it fit into McDonald’s ongoing push into chicken—a category that’s sales are now on par with beef.

Beyond the flash in sales, though, how did consumers gauge the return? Numerator tracked purchase data and surveyed verified buyers (206 receipt-based early Snack Wrap purchasers on July 14). Here were the findings:

Sixty-eight percent of Snack Wraps buyers bought the Ranch Snack Wrap, 20 percent purchased the Spicy versions, and 12 percent tried both.

The most common ways Snack Wrap buyers learned about the product was from the McDonald’s app (32 percent), followed by having had it back when it was originally available (26 percent), online advertisements (19 percent), TV/radio messaging (19 percent), and seeing it on display/special feature (15 percent).

Might be my last snack wrap tweet for a few days but I heard a @McDonalds in NY sold 2,800 on the first day



Assuming they are open till midnight that’s 3.5 snack wraps per min. One every 17 seconds. Even if everything is prepped, cooked & placed in front of you. That’s hard to… https://t.co/XrIckGWC6E — McFranchisee (@McFranchisee) July 13, 2025

Consumers decided to purchase Snack Wraps because they had it before and liked it (52 percent), wanted to try something new/different (31 percent), and somebody else asked them to buy it (15 percent).

Eighty-two percent said they purchased the Snack Wrap for themselves, 16 percent for a spouse or significant other, 15 percent for another adult, and 10 percent for a child.

Ninety percent of Snack Wrap buyers noted they would be willing to repurchase a Snack Wrap in the future.

Forty-one percent added they would be open to repurchasing both Snack Wraps, 39 percent would only buy the Ranch Snack Wrap, and 10 percent would be willing to repurchase the Spicy version.

Notably, in the race to gain share amid fewer restaurant occasions to go around these days, Snack Wrap buyers said they would be eating at other restaurants less frequently because the Snack Wrap was available at McDonald’s. Twenty-two percent of buyers would eat less frequently at Taco Bell, 22 percent at Burger King, 19 percent at Wendy’s, 17 percent at Chick-fil-A, and 16 percent at Popeyes.

These early Snack Wrap buyers were high frequency McDonald’s users. The average guest had made 25 visits to McDonald’s in 2025 thus far, while consumers who bought the Snack Wrap the first weekend it was available made 56 trips year-to-date (2.2X the average).

Compared to the average McDonald’s diner, first weekend Snack Wrap guests were 70 percent more likely to be 18- to 35-years-old, 41 percent more likely to eat out four times per week, 25 percent more likely to claim they “eat on the run,” and 20 percent more likely to “pay for convenience.”

Snack Wrap buyers were also 32 percent less likely to say fast food is a “last resort.”

There’s been a lot of chicken news lately: McDonald’s McCrispy Strips marked the first permanent menu release in the U.S. since 2021.

McDonald’s will likely delve deeper into results on August 6 when it reports Q2 earnings. The last few quarters have been eventful ones for the top-earning chain in fast food ($53.469 billion in U.S. systemwide sales in 2024, ahead of Starbucks at $30.4 billon and Chick-fil-A at $22.746 billion).

The brand’s U.S. same-store sales fell 3.6 percent in Q2, hurt by traffic that decreased more than expected. This came after comps dropped 1.4 percent in Q4.

McDonald’s in May then announced plans to close all standalone locations of its beverage spinoff CosMc’s in favor of bringing flavors into traditional stores as part of an upcoming domestic pilot with franchisees.

Helping the company make that call—and also playing a role in how it leverages chicken going forward—was the creation of a “Restaurant Experience Team” in March that unveiled a fresh integrated structure for McDonald’s to execute faster and bring ideas to market sooner. The division aims at to scale cross-functional product innovations like Best Burger, Big Arch, and McCrispy thanks to menu, supply chain, operations, and “Speedee Labs” teams housed in one place. It also increased McDonald’s ability to develop and scale tech innovation, such as Ready On Arrival, IoT-enabled equipment, and Google Cloud connectivity.

And it also ushered in a newly created category structure with dedicated leaders for beef, chicken, and beverages to offer McDonald’s “better accountability and sharper line-of-sight into what it takes to win in each of these verticals,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said earlier. Or, allow McDonald’s to more directly compete against “specialists.” Say, KFC and chicken, and so forth.

Initiatives aside, McDonald’s continues to face challenges driving traffic from low-income consumers, as much of its peer set has. Overall QSR guest counts from this cohort were down nearly double digits versus the prior year in Q1. Traffic from middle-income diners fell nearly as much as well—an indication economic pressures were broad-based. Again, making an entry point and brand builder like the Snack Wrap an attractive lure.

McDonald’s said in Q1 it drove a positive comp guest count gap to most competitors across much of its largest markets. So recent value platforms were resonating; it’s simply a challenged, inflation-strapped landscape.

The company launched a “McValue” platform in January to house its $5 Meal Deal, a Buy One, Add One for $1 component, in-app exclusive digital offers, and local deals from franchisees. It marked the first time in nearly six years McDonald’s had a unified value push.

Not to mention, the brand in Q1 was still trying to emerge from January weather concerns and a lingering E. coli incident in October.

To date, McDonald’s saw more frequency lift from its $5 Meal Deal (staying on the menu through the end of the year) than the Buy One, Add One for $1 deal. The former saw incrementality 10–13 points higher—the metric McDonald’s uses as the “ultimate barometer for performance of a value program.”

Will a pivot be ahead? McDonald’s said time will tell. For now, though, McDonald’s believes it can win if value and affordability come together, like with the $5 Meal Deal, and, perhaps, also how the Snack Wrap has performed. Establishing that value identity gives McDonald’s levers to pull with marketing and menu innovation (Minecraft Happy Meal that sold out of collectibles within two weeks). Chicken Strips also hit stores in May as a reworked version of the old Chicken Selects, which disappeared in the U.S. in 2013. McCrispy Strips were the first permanent menu item add domestically for McDonald’s since 2021.

An update on those, too, should be coming in early August.

McDonald’s finished Q1 with 13,569 restaurants in the U.S. and 30,187 stores internationally. The chain expanded by 102 restaurants in 2024 to get to 13,559. That’s the most locations McDonald’s has lifted by in a year since 2013, when it opened a net 121 restaurants.

The 2024 growth comprised 115 positive net change on the franchise side and retraction of 13 company-owned units (12,887 and 672 total respectively).