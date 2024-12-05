McDonald’s revealed on Thursday that its beloved Snack Wrap will return in 2025.

U.S. president Joe Erlinger confirmed the news on “Good Morning America.”

“It has a cult following. I can get so many emails in my inbox about this product,” Erlinger said. “It will be back in 2025.”

Erlinger didn’t share exactly when the Snack Wrap will return for competitive reasons.

snack wraps xx.xx.2025 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 5, 2024

The Snack Wrap was first introduced in 2006, priced at $1.29. It featured chicken breast meat, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and ranch sauce, wrapped inside a tortilla. At the time, Ralph Alvarez, then president of McDonald’s North America, said the chain created the Snack Wrap to “accommodate the lifestyles of our customers who are always on the go and want a quality product made with premium ingredients.”

The menu innovation was removed from most U.S. locations in 2016, but some locations kept it on the menu through 2020. The item was reportedly removed because the product took too long to make and was too inefficient, according to a report from Business Insider.

The Snack Wrap is available in other parts of the world. For instance, in June 2023, McDonald’s Canada announced a refreshed McWrap and Chicken Snack Wrap lineup, including Zesty Lime, Sweet Chili, Chicken & Bacon, Spicy Buffalo Chicken, and Ranch Chicken. These wraps are also available in the U.K.

The item satisfies two key levers—the chicken platform and the value proposition.

During an investor call in July, CEO Chris Kempczinski said McDonald’s chicken sales are now on par with its beef sales. He noted the burger chain has a “significant opportunity for growth in chicken” and that its category is twice the size of beef globally and growing at a faster rate.

The brand launched Spicy McNuggets in 2020, marking the first time it had launched a new chicken nugget flavor in the U.S. since 1983. In October 2023, McDonald’s said its McCrispy Chicken Sandwich was a $1 billion brand across several markets. And in October, the company released the Chicken Big Mac.

Additionally, the Snack Wrap is a smaller item that can attract value-conscious customers—something the chain is betting on. McDonald’s recently revealed McValue, a new U.S. value platform scheduled to debut in January, which will cover meal deals, in-app offers, local promotions, and a Buy One, Get One for $1 deal at breakfast and lunch/dinner.

The Snack Wrap will directly compete with Burger King’s Royal Crispy Wraps, which debuted in August 2023. The item debuted at $2.99 each. The item is offered in three flavors—Royal Crispy Wrap, Fiery Royal Crispy Wrap, and Honey Mustard Royal Crispy Wrap. KFC brought back Fried Chicken Wraps in 2023 as well, with Classic, Spicy Slaw, and Mac & Cheese flavors, and then later Honey BBQ and Spicy Mac & Cheese, but the item doesn’t appear on the menu anymore.