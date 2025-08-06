McDonald’s is leaving “no stone unturned” when it comes to finding ways to drive traffic-led growth and strengthening its value leadership, according to CFO Ian Borden.

After two straight quarters of negative U.S. same-store sales, the burger giant saw comps lift 2.5 percent in Q2 and outperformed close competitors. The chain attributed the growth to the Minecraft Movie Meal activation early in the quarter and the later release of McCrispy Strips in May, which led to an “initial groundswell of excitement and high levels of customer satisfaction,” Borden said. The $5 Meal Deal—serving as the anchor of the McValue platform—continues to perform well, as does the Buy One, Get One for $1 deal. The good part for McDonald’s is these two offers are highly incremental; only about 8 percent of consumers are using both.

McDonald’s followed that up with the return of Snack Wraps in July at a $2.99 nationally advertised price point. Also, the brand added the Daily Double Burger as a new entrée option in its Meal Deal special which offers a McDouble or McChicken, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and small drink for $5. The Daily Double option is priced at $6 or $7, depending on the restaurant.

“The U.S. leadership team and our franchisees are confident about the calendar for the remainder of the year, which includes exciting news across all levers of our plan—value, menu, and marketing,” Borden said during McDonald’s Q2 earnings call.

Despite the positive performance, McDonald’s cautioned that challenges remain. Visits by low-income consumers across the industry declined by double digits versus the prior year period. This is of particular importance to McDonald’s since low-income guests usually visit its restaurants more often than middle and high-income consumers.

Additionally, about 50 percent of guests aren’t coming into the restaurant, using McValue, or subscribing to the loyalty program. These guests are looking at core menu pricing, and they believe the chain is priced too high. McDonald’s wants to work with operators to fix this pricing issue.

“Today too often if you’re that consumer, you’re driving up to the restaurant and you’re seeing combo meals, could be priced over $10, and that absolutely is shaping value perceptions and is shaping value perceptions in a negative way,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said. “So we’ve got to get that fixed … We’re having, I think, very active and productive conversations with the franchisees, but the single biggest driver of what shapes consumers’ overall perception of McDonald’s value is the menu board, and it’s when they drive up to the restaurant and they see the menu board. That’s what’s shaping that. That’s the number one driver. So we’ve got more work to do on that in the U.S.”

Kempczinski acknowledged that McDonald’s must be sensitive to wage rates varying across markets and solve the core menu pricing issue in a way that works for all franchisees’ P&L.

A favorable sign is operators’ backing of the $5 Meal Deal and them voting to keep the $2.99 nationally advertised price point for Snack Wraps for the remainder of 2025.

“I think there still is absolutely a need and a benefit for having nationally advertised price points,” Kempczinski said. “And we know that when you have a nationally advertised price point, it drives significantly more incrementality than if everybody is off sort of doing their own pricing, which is why something like what we’re doing with the Snack Wrap, the $2.99, the fact that the franchisees have endorsed that for the balance of the year to stay at that price point, I think we have good alignment with the franchisees on the need and the power of doing nationally advertised price points.”

The loyalty program is more of a longer-term solution to increasing frequency. In 2023, McDonald’s set a goal to reach 250 million 90-day active loyalty users by the end of 2027. In the U.S., the program has proven to increase visits from 10.5 times per year to 26 times per year. Currently, MyMcDonalds Rewards mixes about 25 percent domestically.

“I think for us, that’s why we’re so focused on driving our 90-day active and increasing that number because as you get more and more consumers into that, you’re going to see the frequency benefits,” Kempczinski said. “When we look to markets like China, when you can get the number to 90 percent or something along those lines, that’s when you would see some really significant benefits attached to that. So that’s the aspiration, but I think right now it’s just a little bit early to be able to see the benefits—the full benefits.”

Beverages will play a factor too. The chain recently announced that it will test a variety of innovative beverages—from cold coffee to fruity refreshers, crafted sodas, and energy drinks—in about 500 U.S. restaurants. McDonald’s first piloted these beverages at its CosMc’s prototype stores so that it wouldn’t complicate operations inside regular restaurants. The brand learned that selling crafted drinks wasn’t as complicated as once thought; most guests prefer pre-crafted beverages and inserting add-ons instead of customizing from the beginning.

When the drinks do reach the full system, the hope is that they will drive traffic. But it won’t be as a value play.

“I imagine you’re going to continue to see that there will be some beverages that continue to live on the value menu. But I think the bigger opportunity for us is you can actually get a lot of full-margin products from these beverage offerings,” Kempczinski said. “And so that’s what we’re getting after.”

McDonald’s finished Q2 with 13,583 restaurants in the U.S. and 30,530 internationally.

Global same-store sales grew 3.8 percent in Q2. International Operated Markets (i.e. the U.K., France, Germany) lifted 4 percent and International Developmental Licensed Markets (i.e. China, Japan) grew 5.6 percent.