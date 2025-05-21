McDonald’s is coming after the late-night daypart.

The burger giant confirmed Wednesday that restaurants nationwide are expanding hours. Many will remain open 24/7—competing with chains like Whataburger, Jack in the Box, and White Castle—while others will stay open past midnight, according to a McDonald’s spokesperson. The announcement comes not long after the chain announced plans to hire 375,000 workers, its largest hiring push in years.

“Our fans know there’s no better way to end an unforgettable night than by feasting on your favorite McDonald’s order,” a company spokesperson said via email. “That’s why, as the summer season kicks off, we’re excited to offer up more ways for customers to satisfy their late-night cravings with more choices and expanded hours at more restaurants. Now fans can snag our brand-new McCrispy Strips and Creamy Chili Dip or another one of their faves like the Quarter Pounder or Chicken McNuggets, whenever their cravings strike.”

McDonald’s will use its new chicken strips to promote expanded hours. Street teams will be at concerts in New York, Los Angeles, and Detroit on Saturday giving away free merch and gift cards to try the chicken strips——likely timed for late-night, post-concert crowds. Also, on Saturday, the brand will give away 1,000 virtual gift cards for free McCrispy Strips on Instagram.

The chain entered Q2 coming off back-to-back negative same-store sales results. U.S. comps fell 3.6 percent in Q1, hurt by traffic that decreased more than expected. Overall QSR guest counts from low-income guests were down nearly double digits versus the prior year. Traffic from middle-income customers fell nearly as much, an indication that economic pressures have broadened

The company plans to counteract weak sales with menu innovation (i.e. chicken strips and later the Snack Wrap), value (emphasizing the $5 Meal Deal and rethinking the BOGO for $1 offer), and operational execution.

McDonald’s finished Q1 with 13,569 restaurants in the U.S.