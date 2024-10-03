McDonald’s announced Thursday that its Chicken Big Mac—which has gained popularity overseas—will debut nationwide on October 10 for a limited time.

The innovation pays homage to the classic Big Mac, which has been on McDonald’s menu since 1968. The burger features the same toppings but with two tempura battered chicken patties.

The burger giant first tested the Chicken Big Mac in the U.S. in 2022. That same year, the product launched in the U.K. and sold out in about 10 days. CEO Chris Kempczinski called it the market’s “most successful food promotion ever.”

During an investor call in July, Kempczinski said McDonald’s chicken sales are now on par with its beef sales. That isn’t expected to change in the future. He noted the burger chain has a “significant opportunity for growth in chicken” and that its category is twice the size of beef globally and growing at a faster rate. The chain’s McCrispy Chicken sandwich is now offered in more than 55 global markets.

Kempczinski compared the Big Mac to the Chicken Big Mac in a video posted in late August. He said, the Big Mac “may be the perfect sandwich, but now chicken is going to give it a run for its money.”

McDonald’s is targeting younger generations to promote the Chicken Big Mac.

In Los Angeles, the company partnered with Chain to create a one-day pop-up dining experience called “McDonnell’s.” The only item on the menu was vaguely described as “The Chicken Sandwich.”

McDonald’s is also partnering with streaming star Kai Cenat to showcase the Chicken Big Mac on his livestream and share his reactions. Cenat and his friends will answer the playful question of whether the Chicken Big Mac is actually a Big Mac.

“By tapping into some of our fans’ biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we’re able to serve up more than just a sandwich,” said Tariq Hassan, CMO and chief customer experience officer. “There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign and we’re bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants.”