McDonald’s announced Monday that U.S. CMO and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan is stepping down after three and a half years in the role.

U.S. president Joe Erlinger said in a letter that Hassan resigned to spend more time with his family.

“I’m very grateful to Tariq for all he has contributed to McDonald’s and to my leadership team,” Erlinger said in the open letter. “I still remember fondly our first discussions and how — just as I have been in many discussions since — I was struck by Tariq’s passion, his vision and his broad awareness of and connection to the changes in the world around us.”

Erlinger described Hassan as a “powerful force” in pushing McDonald’s forward and delivering on its overall Accelerating the Arches strategy (maintaining its value proposition, committing to core offerings, and focusing on digital, delivery, drive-thru, and development). Under the CMO’s watch, the burger giant engaged customers with adult Happy Meals, sparked passion around the Grimace character, grew MyMcDonald’s Rewards, and developed the chain’s new McValue platform.

“Under his leadership, we have built deeper connections with our customers, delivered award-winning campaigns, and found new ways to innovate, which helped strengthen McDonald’s position in a competitive marketplace,” Erlinger said. “Tariq’s leadership helped us to transform into a data-driven, digital business, driving growth and building new capabilities to fortify our brand into the future.”

Hassan will be replaced by Alyssa Buetikofer, CMO of McDonald’s Canada. Her role will begin February 15.

Buetikofer joined McDonald’s in 2011 and has held positions across three geographies and five departments. As CMO of McDonald’s Canada, she helped launch the loyalty program, expanded the menu to feature the McCrispy and Chicken Big Mac (Canada’s most successful LTO ever), and upgraded the system’s beverage options. While in the U.S., she assisted with the launch of the Famous Orders platform.

“During her tenure on the US Marketing team, Alyssa was widely respected as a strong partner for Owner/Operators, and as you come to know her — you’ll see why,” Erlinger said. “She is a clear, thoughtful communicator and an experienced leader who truly embraces the critical role marketing plays in how we connect with our customers, inspire brand loyalty and grow our business.”

