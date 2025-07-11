QSR magazine in May unveiled its first Franchisee Advisory Group. This newly formed board will help us direct content and tackle some of the franchise industry’s most-pressing issues. Importantly, it’s all going to come from the perspective of the operator. In the weeks ahead, we’ll introduce you to the members, what got them into franchising, their thoughts on what makes a great franchisor, and more.

Up next is Ben Little, CEO of ZaxNC. Little runs the No. 1 Zaxbys franchise in the U.S. His company owns 14 locations, employs north of 800 people, and generates more than $50 million in annual revenue.

Let’s start with some background. How long have you been in franchising? And what got you into the space?

I’ve been in franchising for 13 years. We have 14 Zaxbys locations. It’s a family business all the way around. Many years ago in an unrelated land deal, my family was introduced to one of the co-founders of Zaxbys. We hit it off and the rest, as they say, is history. My group has the highest AUV of any zee in the system, and I’ve served/am currently serving as the operations sub-committee chair and also serve on our association board. I’m also in a non-QSR brand, SweatHouz.

What led you to your specific brand(s)?

Random chance (land deal above) is the simple answer. But my two partners both came from the real estate world, and they saw the potential to build wealth on both the operations side, as well as the real estate side. Being in a brand that lets you skin the cat both ways, as the operator and the landlord, was very important to us. And of course, the food. We were frequent guests long before we ever got in the brand.

From your perspective as a franchisee, what are some of the most valuable qualities of a good franchisor? What do some get right and some get wrong?

Loaded question! But I would say if your franchisor doesn’t get out of bed every day asking, “how can I make my franchisees more money today?” then you’re in the wrong brand. The best zors have long time horizons, and focus on whole system enterprise value, not just the current quarter. The best zors are also very “bottom up” not “top down.” Ninety-five percent of all great innovation comes from the field, and if they’re not listening to the field, it can slowdown/hinder almost everything. And the best zors are not afraid of tough conversations. There should be a natural tension between both parties to hold each other accountable, and that door has to swing both ways.

If you were offering advice to a franchisee, one store in, who was looking to expand, what would you tell them?

I would tell them three things: Have double the operating cash you think you need; Find a GC that you trust and has your best interest; Learn every detail of the ops.

If you can’t problem solve with people in the field, you are light-years behind the top performers. You can outsource almost every other function, but you cannot outsource operations.

There are a lot of challenges facing the franchising sector today. But if you had to pick one, what’s been most pressing on your mind of late?

Getting rid of the “passive income,” “absentee” marketing crap. None of that is reality.

What’s your outlook for the industry for 2025?

Bullish overall. QSR continues to take market share from other dining segments. I think we see more and more consolidation and more of a separation between the top tier and everyone else.