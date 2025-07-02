QSR magazine in May unveiled its first Franchisee Advisory Group. This newly formed board will help us direct content and tackle some of the franchise industry’s most-pressing issues. Importantly, it’s all going to come from the perspective of the operator. In the weeks ahead, we’ll introduce you to the members, what got them into franchising, their thoughts on what makes a great franchisor, and more.

Up next is Lela Dinakaran. As a second-generation Bojangles franchisee with Georgia Foods, she oversees all the marketing strategies for her family’s 46 franchise stores in Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. This includes brand promotion, brand awareness, driving catering sales, digital sales, and other revenue drivers. Dinakaran has a proven record of increasing traffic and sales in North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia, thanks to her creativity, organization, and outside-the-box thinking.

Let’s start with some background. How long have you been in franchising? And what got you into the space? What led you to Bojangles?

My family has been proudly associated with the Bojangles brand for over two decades, and I officially joined the franchising world in 2019 when I started working alongside my father at our first Georgia location. It was there that I immersed myself in learning everything about chicken, biscuits, and tea. As the time felt right, I transitioned from being a learner to a business partner, officially becoming a franchisee last year.

My passion for the family business and hospitality is what drew me into franchising. Growing up, I was always inspired by how food could bring people together, and I wanted to be a part of that connection. While in college, I explored various restaurant jobs, from serving in fine dining to shucking oysters, each experience reinforcing my love for hospitality. The common thread was my passion for connecting with guests through food, making a small yet meaningful impact in their lives.

Choosing Bojangles wasn’t just about maintaining a family legacy; it was about aligning with a brand that values hospitality as much as I do. It’s a responsibility I embrace wholeheartedly, as every interaction offers a chance to spread warmth and create memorable experiences for our customers.

From your perspective as a franchisee, what are some of the most valuable qualities of a good franchisor? What do some get right and some get wrong?

Effective communication, strong support systems, and a clear brand vision are some of the most valuable qualities. A good franchisor provides comprehensive training, consistent marketing support, and maintains open lines of communication, ensuring franchisees feel supported and informed. A successful franchisor listens to their franchisees and fosters a collaborative environment, which can significantly impact the overall success of the brand.

If you were offering advice to a franchisee, one store in, who was looking to expand, what would you tell them?

In addition to evaluating their current team and organizational structure, I would advise them to conduct a thorough market analysis to identify potential locations that fit the brand’s target demographic and have strong growth potential. Understanding the local market dynamics and competition in the new area is crucial for success.

Franchisees expanding through acquisition should be prepared to make any necessary remodeling investments or repairing any broken equipment. This is an important step in the acquisition process that helps build morale and will get your new workforce bought into their new leadership.

Finally, the franchisee looking to expand should recognize that there is strength in community. They should consider

building a support network of other franchisees or mentors who have successfully expanded their businesses. Learning from their experiences and challenges can provide valuable insights and guidance. Balancing the excitement of growth with careful planning and preparation will be key to their success.

There are a lot of challenges facing the franchising sector today. But if you had to pick one, what’s been most pressing on your mind of late?

Managing the people aspect of any business will always be the most challenging. Whether it’s maintaining competitive wages and benefits or fostering a culture that attracts and retains talent, we are fundamentally in the people business. Our operations cannot run effectively without the right people in place. As franchisees, we hold the utmost responsibility to

lead with effectiveness and to become influential leaders. Our Franchise Business Consultant, Flip Simpson, shared an insightful thought with me: as leaders in this field, we must seek out “the gold” within our team members. Being a leader that brings out the best in people is ultimately how we will win. If we don’t do a great job in our interactions with people, we jeopardize the customer experience, our ability to scale, and ultimately, the reputation of our parent company.

What’s your outlook for the industry for 2025?

Looking ahead to 2025, the QSR industry faces the challenge of integrating AI while preserving the human touch crucial to customer experiences. I would personally be thrilled to see AI impact the areas of our business that are prone to human error, such as, managing inventory. However, it’s essential for the industry to recognize that AI cannot foster connections among people in the same way that humans can. My passion for this industry is largely rooted in building relationships through food, and AI simply cannot replicate that.