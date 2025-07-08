QSR magazine in May unveiled its first Franchisee Advisory Group. This newly formed board will help us direct content and tackle some of the franchise industry’s most-pressing issues. Importantly, it’s all going to come from the perspective of the operator. In the weeks ahead, we’ll introduce you to the members, what got them into franchising, their thoughts on what makes a great franchisor, and more.

Up next is Ryan Feghali, managing partner, Cedars Group (Little Caesars and Jersey Mike’s), and cofounder of fast casual CoCo Playa Coffee & Cookies.

Feghali grew up in Bakersfield, California, before leaving to achieve his BA in Business Marketing at California State University, Fullerton. Following his BA, he did a stint in advertising before leaving to pursue his MBA from the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego where he transitioned into finance and investments at a firm in San Diego.

Knowing his calling was always entrepreneurship, he finally left to chase his dreams and follow in his father’s footsteps by purchasing his first Little Caesars Pizza franchise. He currently owns and operates both Little Caesars Pizza and Jersey Mike’s Subs franchises in Arizona and California.

Let’s start with some background. How long have you been in franchising? And what got you into the space?

I became a franchisee and launched my company in 2016. But, I had grown up in the space as my father and some uncles and cousins are all involved in the franchising world.

What led you to your specific brand(s)?

My father, Elie Feghali, became a franchisee of Little Caesars Pizza in 1986. I grew up around him building and running Little Caesars Pizza restaurants in Kern County, California. As I knew the operations and brand well, it was a high target on my list. Jersey Mike’s subs entered the picture as I was an avid customer, and a big fan of what they did for their communities. It aligned perfectly with my core values, and I knew I had to get involved. CoCo Playa is not a franchise, but it evolved when I was not super happy with the options within the franchising space for that particular category. So we did it ourselves.

From your perspective as a franchisee, what are some of the most valuable qualities of a good franchisor? What do some get right and some get wrong?

The best franchisors know how to toe the line between providing strong support and not being overbearing. They strike a healthy balance between protecting the brand and empowering operators, offering just enough structure without micromanaging. Flexibility is key! The best systems allow franchisees room to adapt locally while still maintaining consistency.

Great franchisors also lead with transparency and open communication. They treat franchisees like true partners, not just revenue streams. This shows up in everything from how they roll out operational changes to how they handle feedback. Strong training, a clear focus on quality, and active investment in growing the brand through marketing, PR, and innovation all help lift the system as a whole.

Where some franchisors fall short is in letting internal politics, short-term profit focus, or rigidity take precedence. When decision-making feels top-down or disconnected from store-level realities, it erodes trust. Lack of transparency, poor field support, or forcing initiatives that complicate operations without improving performance are common pitfalls.

Ultimately, a good franchisor is one that sees the franchisee’s success as inseparable from the brand’s success … and acts accordingly.

If you were offering advice to a franchisee, one store in, who was looking to expand, what would you tell them?

The first thing I’d say is this: don’t just chase scale, chase repeatability. Make sure your first location isn’t just successful, but stable, replicable, and not dependent on you being there every day. That means having strong systems, a trusted team, and clear data on what’s actually working.

Second, be brutally honest about your why. Expansion isn’t always the right next move, especially if it’s coming from ego, boredom, or pressure. But if you’re clear that you want to build something enduring, and you’re ready to develop people, delegate, and build a culture, then expansion can be powerful.

Third, protect your headspace. The leap from one to a few stores requires a shift from being an operator to being a leader of operators. That’s a mindset shift. You’ll need better habits, better systems, and better people. Invest early in leadership, not just labor. Employ the WHO not HOW method (see Dan Sullivan book).

And lastly, stay close to the guest. I’ve seen operators get so caught up in scaling they forget the very thing that made them successful. Growth is only good if the product, the people, and the culture get better with it.

There are a lot of challenges facing the franchising sector today. But if you had to pick one, what’s been most pressing on your mind of late?

It is hard to ignore the wave of consolidation happening across the restaurant industry. As more brands get acquired or change hands, there’s a real risk that the focus shifts from partnership to control. When franchisors start prioritizing investor returns, growth targets, or internal politics over listening to operators, the relationship breaks down. My hope is that as this trend continues, brands don’t lose sight of what built their success in the first place: trust, collaboration, and staying close to the field. I think the future of franchising belongs to brands that treat franchisees as strategic partners, not just operators. The ones that listen deeply, move with agility, and stay grounded in what’s actually happening on the ground … those are the brands that win.

What’s your outlook for the industry for 2025?

I’m optimistic, but realistic. 2025 is going to reward operators who are disciplined, creative, and deeply connected to their teams and guests. Costs are still high, the labor market is still tight, and consumer behavior is shifting fast, so those who aren’t adapting are going to feel it. We can already feel a slowdown in traffic compared to last year.

But there’s real opportunity too. The brands that invest in culture, move with speed, and keep the guest experience front and center will pull ahead. I think we’ll see more consolidation, more capital coming into the space, and more pressure on systems to be efficient. But at the unit level, the edge will always come down to execution, leadership, and heart. The operators who do the little things right are going to win.