Long before stepping into Caribou Coffee’s test kitchen, Carrie Sazama, Gretchen Hashemi-Rad, Kelsey Wasserburger, and Lindsey Palmer were loyal fans of the cozy, cabin-themed brand. They were teachers, food scientists, and leaders in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and corporate retail spaces. Today, they’re not just behind the brand—they’re building its future, one product at a time.

Lindsey Palmer, Caribou’s culinary research and development manager, has been tinkering in kitchens and perfecting family recipes for as long as she can remember. Before joining the Caribou crew, she blended food science with culinary artistry to create snack items in the CPG world.

“I worked at coffee shops throughout college, so this role feels like a homecoming in many ways,” Palmer says. “Caribou has been such a pillar in the Minneapolis community for my entire life. It’s so fulfilling to see an item you pitched and developed hit the menu boards.”

Gretchen Hashemi-Rad, now senior beverage category manager, began her career in education and biology before accepting a technician role at Caribou Coffee and learning the ropes from the inside. That was 17 years ago—and she’s spent nearly two decades tracking and shaping the evolution of the Caribou consumer across 335 company-owned and 368 franchised locations in 11 countries.

“We do a lot of listening beyond what’s trending week to week,” she says. “Some of my favorite research is just sitting in other coffee shops and thinking about how to translate third-place concepts to an over 500-unit chain. It’s a delicate balance between what’s edgy, what’s approachable for the Caribou consumer, and what’s easy to execute at the store level.”

No two days inside the Caribou test kitchen look quite the same. One day might involve diving deep into consumer trends to uncover whitespace opportunities; the next could be a cross-functional brainstorm between the food and beverage teams to align on seasonal strategy. There are hands-on sessions with operations to troubleshoot equipment, fine-tune prep procedures, and ensure new products are scalable across both heritage and new markets.

From ideation to execution, the Caribou innovation process takes about 18 months to get into customers’ hands. Some of the best ideas come from the store level—when employees make their shift drinks or customers share suggestions. It’s up to the team to put their heads together and bring those ideas to life.

“Collaboration is key across the entire organization, and we are pairing that with data-driven trends to bring these big launches to life,” says Carrie Sazama, director of product innovation. “There is no science to finding the perfect balance [between heritage and innovation]. It’s important to remember that we’re more than just coffee. We’re a gathering place for guests, we’re a part of their daily ritual. And we keep what they want front and center.”

Kelsey Wasserburger, Caribou’s food category manager, particularly enjoys collecting feedback through social media as part of her evening routine. In May, when the brand’s collaboration with Milk Bar launched—adding three new cookies to the menu—Wasserburger got to scrolling. The reviews were overwhelmingly positive, teeing up with sales that soared 30 percent above forecast during launch weekend and have quickly become one of the brand’s top five bakery items.

“The partnership [with Milk Bar] was a labor of love, and it’s so sweet to see the increase in positive comments alongside the in-store sales,” Wasserburger says. “I focus on what I can offer guests that will make the biggest impact alongside our signature beverages. Offering a premium food item and playing with different flavor profiles has differentiated us from our competition.”

Hashemi-Rad has also been playing with new flavor profiles, introducing a line of nostalgic yet trend-forward beverages as a permanent menu expansion. This includes fruit-forward refreshers, lemonades, and energy drinks—a platform she has rebuilt from the ground up and now accounts for 25 percent of Caribou’s non-coffee beverage sales.

“There was misalignment with the original energy platform, and it was challenging to sunset a program that had been around for years,” Hashemi-Rad says. “It was quite a feat to pull that off after restarting from the bottom, and it’s had a stellar first year. This summer, we’re continuing to play around with sugar-free versions and new flavors. It’s been the perfect way to marry easy operations with research-backed trends and something guests have specifically asked for.”

At its core, Caribou’s product innovation team is a tight-knit, talented group of women who don’t hold back. There’s no ego—just honest, positive feedback. It’s a true testament to the power of support and diversity of thought.

“We have learned to leverage one another’s strengths. If I’m in the lab and something isn’t working, I can rely on these women to give me support and guidance, and that’s something I haven’t experienced in other roles,” Wasserburger says. “We truly care about this inner community we’ve created. We have worked hard to create a cohesive vision for our four departments, and together we’re making a statement. We are the backbone of Caribou’s growth drivers, strategy, and vision for the future.”

As one of the co-leads for Caribou’s women’s employee resource group, Sazama spends time creating an environment where women know it’s okay to take credit for their work and be proud of their accomplishments. The team holds two values near and dear: confidence and bravery, because working in innovation means there will be more failures than successes, and the most important thing is to keep pushing forward.

“I never understood why people would ever see me differently. I was taken aback when I entered the workforce, because I was raised by strong women who told me I deserved a seat at the table as much as anyone else,” Sazama says. “It’s my job now as a leader [at Caribou] to empower others to stand in their worth and continue to build on their ideas. Nothing is too risky for us … We’ve grown to foster a powerful innovation engine, and we’re here to help each other.”