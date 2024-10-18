Every fall, I look forward to October because I’m a big fan of the weather and Halloween. But the other great thing about October is National Seafood Month.

Congress instituted it more than 30 years ago to recognize one of our nation’s oldest industries, one that supports more than a million jobs and contributes more than $100 billion to GDP each year. This October is particularly exciting because we know what more consumers are craving – and it’s not candy.

Seafood is a frequently overlooked, sustainable and healthy food source that serves as a flagship menu item for many concepts across the restaurant ecosystem. After the summer ends, National Seafood Month gives restaurant operators another reason to increase this inventory and offer a variety of delicious seafood dishes.

But why stop after October? Seafood is a healthy protein option that benefits guests, the planet and restaurants’ bottom lines—if it is the right type of seafood. It should be available year-round, and according to a recent study, consumers want it to be.

Millennials are Finding Seafood More Appealing

According to a recent study by a well-respected industry group, Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP), millennials are becoming more drawn to seafood items and in particular—Wild Alaska Pollock.

In 2024, 70 percent of millennials are aware of Wild Alaska Pollock, the ingredient behind many QSR fish sandwiches, a four percent jump from the prior year. Importantly, with more millennials aware of Wild Alaska Pollock, 65 percent of millennial consumers reported having a favorable opinion toward it.



For restaurant operators looking to stay in front of dynamic millennial consumer preferences, this growth is key. One driver of this growth is millennial focus on sustainability credentials, with 74 percent reporting that sustainability is important to them when purchasing fish products. For perspective, Wild Alaska Pollock is one of the world’s most climate-friendly proteins. The carbon impact of Wild Alaska Pollock is significantly lower than that of chicken, pork, beef and even tofu.

Younger consumers are also more focused on being healthy, and with 20 grams of protein, less than one gram of fat and only 90 calories for every serving, Wild Alaska Pollock is a fantastic way to market to their needs. It also comes in easy-to-control, convenient portion sizes that have many readily available applications for varying meals sizes or quick, on-the-go options.

Either way, Wild Alaska Pollock has become a must-have menu addition.



Wild Alaska Pollock is the Ideal Value Protein

While fish can generally carry an expensive connotation, Wild Alaska Pollock offers an affordable option as consumers become more price sensitive. According to the GAPP’s recently released data, 66 percent of fish-eaters say they value affordability and 65 percent value good quality in making their purchasing decisions.

While it tastes great and pairs well in a variety of recipes, Wild Alaska Pollock also can cost as low as two dollars per pound at retail. In the face of high inflation, with consumers paying more attention to their wallets, affordable and quality proteins like Wild Alaska Pollock must be an option.

Just Ensure It’s American Made

Another key point from the GAPP’s data is that American consumers want American products. A fish’s origin is a priority for them, and we know that they greatly favor U.S. products while actively avoiding foreign fish—particularly from Russia and China. For perspective, according to the study, 97 percent of consumers are likely to purchase fish from the United States with more than 40 percent actively avoiding product from Russia and China.

With all these benefits, I encourage restaurants to get just as excited about National Seafood Month and take it as an opportunity to ask themselves if there is enough seafood on the menu to match this growing demand. And if not, it would be a smart idea to try Wild Alaska Pollock on the menu long after October ends.

Rasmus Soerensen is the Chief Commercial Officer of American Seafoods, a global leader in sustainable protein and one of the world’s largest world’s largest at-sea processors of Wild Alaska Pollock and wild Pacific hake, where he oversees production planning, worldwide sales and all marketing activities. For more than 20 years, Rasmus has helped support and guide American Seafoods’ business development initiatives as the company yields more than one billion servings of sustainable seafood annually. In addition to American Seafoods, he also serves as Chairman of the Board of SeaShare, a leading non-profit organization helping the seafood industry donate to hunger-relief efforts in the United States.