Moe’s is going international for the first time.

The Mexican chain, operated by parent company GoTo Foods, will land in India within the next 45-60 days as part of a 45-unit master franchise development agreement with operator Unify Works. Two will likely be open before the year is over.

The parent company—which operates Cinnabon, Auntie Anne’s, Jamba, Carvel, and Seattle’s Best Coffee across the world—spent two years designing the concept. At the beginning of the process, the company looked across its portfolio to evaluate where it had good partnerships and where Mexican food lands with consumers. The group landed on five key markets to target aggressively, and then it allowed consumers to be the guide.

GoTo Foods conducted three waves of guest research, touching thousands, to determine what needed to be changed about Moe’s to fit into an international market. The company supplemented that by exploring its competitive set—who it’s up against and how they are showing up—talking to small consumer groups one-on-one, and discussing matters with the franchisee, who intimately knows the puts and takes of the market.

One big shift? Globally, the chain will be known as Moe’s Casa Mexicana. Americans are immediately familiar with the “Southwest” moniker and what that means, but customers in Saudi Arabia or India wouldn’t understand, leading to confusion.

“Casa Mexicana, again through our research, was something that landed, brought the equities of belonging and warmth that the Moe’s brand has,” says Dave Mikita, president of international and retail channels. “Casa Mexicana is widely transferable across culture, across language. People immediately knew, ‘Hey, authentic Mexican is where we want you to be. Can you join us there?’ So there was a lot of thought that went into that name and the consumer, again, led us. And then of course the final blessing has to come from the attorneys—can you trademark, which we were lucky enough to clear that hurdle.”

Also, much like how “Southwest Grill” doesn’t mean much to international guests, neither does being yelled at when they walk into a store. Moe’s restaurants in the U.S. are known for instructing their employees to shout, “Welcome to Moe’s,” when customers walk into a location, but that will be removed in some global markets because of cultural differences. Guests will still see the phrasing on the walls of the restaurant or on napkins—it will just be a more muted experience.

“It’s understanding the cultural nuances, letting the consumer guide us, and then making the required adjustments,” Mikita says. “But you don’t want to deviate too far… because we’re selling franchisees on a known model. I mean, at the end of the day, the fact that this is proven makes a predictable outcome. If we tweak too much, you run the risk of being in uncharted waters. So it really is that balance that I think we’ve gotten pretty good at it over the years.”

The restaurant format will be different as well. GoTo Foods learned from consumer research that in many international markets, consumers didn’t want the pressure of choosing as they go down the line like one would see at a U.S. location. So in India, Moe’s will have some preset builds in which guests can pick the spice level and protein, but they don’t have “20 different decisions, because again, culturally that tends to put people in a spot that doesn’t always resonate,” Mikita says.

The design also pushes the kitchen backward behind a glass wall to remove any doubts about sanitation. Mikita assures it’s the same type of theater, where guests can see their order being made fresh to order, but it’s just more of a “sterile, antiseptic environment” because of what consumers asked for during research.

The international concept will offer full-scale, inline, dine-in, and kiosk formats.

“Modifications on the margin to fit within the cultural constraints, but by and large… it will look and feel like a Moe’s when you walk up to it,” Mikita says.

Moe’s won’t change its core equities of burritos, tacos, nachos, and quesadillas, but it will factor in that a majority of the Indian population is vegetarian. In terms of protein, chicken will remain on the menu because of its popularity worldwide. The second-largest is paneer, a type of cheese common in South Asian cuisine. Moe’s Casa Mexicana will also offer a potato filling, which from an Indian standpoint, is viewed almost as a protein, Mikita says. Spice levels will be “turned up to 11,” too, matching India’s typical palate. The executive expects most sales to be around its junior burritos since international customers prefer smaller portion sizes compared to U.S. consumers.

“We have a pretty extensive international footprint, and I think we’ve gotten really good over the years,” Mikita says. “We’ve built some pretty solid muscle around how we take our brands, our core equities, and translate them to a given market.”

CEO Jim Holthouser says GoTo Foods now has over 7,100 restaurants worldwide, and about a third of that is outside the U.S. Nearly two-thirds of its pipeline is international as well. The company operates in over 65 countries and territories, with more than 2,000 international commitments in the pipeline as of May 26. The group is actively targeting expansion in the U.K., Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Globally, GoTo Foods is led by Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon, which each have around 1,000 locations beyond the U.S.’s borders.

McAlister’s—GoTo Foods’ most successful brand in the U.S.—could potentially become the next to go international, although the company is several steps away from that turning into a reality. Holthouser made the point that while sandwiches are universal, the chain’s core equity of iced tea would have to be modified as would the chain’s portion sizes.

As for Moe’s, Mikita says he wouldn’t be surprised if more opportunities popped up in the Middle East or the Pacific Rim, two places where GoTo Foods has deep franchise relationships.

For now, the company is focused on making the India rollout as smooth as possible.

“Our franchisee would love to have 10 open by now and we are trying to set the cadence so that we ensure that when they open they’re successful,” Mikita says. “It’s the classic, ‘You have one chance to make a first impression.’ So we want to make sure that we make the best impression and land this really well.”