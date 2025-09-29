Michael Meche looked to check three specific boxes before joining MOOYAH as president.

First, the executive wanted a brand with a craveable product. With a fast casual known for its certified Angus beef and making buns in-house, it’s Meche’s belief that the chain’s food “is just the best in the business.” He also wanted to make sure the financials worked. In 2024, the brand reported year-over-year same-store sales increases, with several locations reaching double-digit growth. And that was backed up by a 2.3 percent rise in guest traffic. Sales were supported by an enhanced loyalty program that resulted in a 56 percent increase in new app signups year-over-year.

Another point for Meche was MOOYAH’s whitespace. The chain finished 2024 with 74 restaurants, down from the 81 stores it had at the end of 2022. However, the fast casual projected earlier this year that it would open 15 locations in 2025.

Aside from those three points of emphasis, Meche—with past stops as VP of operations for Papa Johns and chief restaurant officer for Capriotti’s and Wing Zone—found a corporate team that was “super passionate and also protective” when it comes to the brand and one that was eager to push for more. His task now is to build on these existing fundamentals.

“We have the best burgers in the business,” Meche says. “It’s a crowded space, but for me, it was all about making sure that operations were simple and efficient but also scalable. So what I found time and time again—whether it was the training or talking about the franchise partners—it was, hey, we have a very, very simple menu. We have burgers, fries, and shakes, and then we have to go execute it. So basically the model was there. How do we bring process, how do we bring technology, how do we make it easier, and then how do we make it scalable?”

Meche views operational consistency as MOOYAH’s biggest opportunity, and this means “really getting into the weeds.” For example, is the sear correct? Are employees cutting buns and fries correctly and spinning milkshakes properly?

The president took this task head-on. He completed the brand’s in-store franchisee program to gain firsthand experience—the same process that an operator would go through when first joining the brand. This was Meche’s second week on the job.

“I went through the same restaurant training that a franchisee would,” the president says. “I firmly believe that you can’t support it if you don’t know how to do it. So I know how to run restaurants, but I didn’t know how to run a MOOYAH. So I wanted to get in there and prep. I wanted to get in there and take care of customers and guests and open and close and make hamburgers and build burgers. So I just know you can’t fool franchisees. So before I started talking to franchisees, I wanted to make sure I had the right exposure to what happens inside the restaurant.”

Meche also spent his first 100 days visiting restaurants and employees across the system, and “meeting as many people as I can.” The chief executive says he was “pleasantly surprised” by the passion from employees.

Part of that process involved going on secret shopper visits.

“I was looking for consistency, and I found it,” Meche says. “So right from the parking lot when you opened the door, I was greeted, and so that’s important. It’s the little things that work. Then I was also so relieved to see that there was an urgency to make the food fast, right, hot, accurate. And so there was just a focus on customer service. The restaurants were clean. Starting from the front door, that first impression, I saw a model that was built around the food, but then built around the team members performing it. So whatever restaurant I went into, I saw that common denominator, which was very attractive to me coming on board.”

In terms of growth, Meche—not afraid to use a cliche—thinks “the sky really is the limit. Potential franchisees can pick the top trade areas in almost every market in the country. As of May, the brand has opened in new markets in California, Missouri, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida, and Utah.

Additionally, the burger chain announced a new franchise incentive program offering a franchisee fee of $15,000 per store instead of $40,000 and a waived development fee for the first unit, plus $5,000 off for each one built beyond the third one. Also, restaurants that open in 2025 will only pay a reduced royalty rate of 3 percent for the rest of the year. Those that open in 2026 will pay a royalty rate of 4 percent. The offer is available for franchisees looking to grow throughout the West Coast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, New England, Southeast, and Texas.

Meche says MOOYAH has a “robust pipeline” and that a lot of it is driven by existing operators.

“We are aligned on what we do—we are burgers, fries, and shakes in that order,” says Meche, describing feedback from his conversations with franchisees. “And there was a passion for executing our product that was motivating. So a lot of times my reasoning for speaking to our franchisees was to motivate them and I ended these calls and these meetings motivated by them. That I thought was awesome, but what I saw is a want to grow and a want to be better. I want to innovate, so basically when you look at all things across the board, our franchisees have a growing passion just to be better, which I think as a franchisor, that’s exactly what our job is to do.”

The executive plans to earn trust from team members and franchisees by giving them time. That means listening, caring about feedback, and following up on any issues. So far, the relationships he’s built are off to a great start.

“If I was a competitor, I would not want to compete against MOOYAH,” Meche says. “We have so much going for us over here that now it’s just all we need is time and to keep growing correctly.”