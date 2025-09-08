Sadot Group—a company playing in the global food supply chain segment—announced that it’s selling Pokemoto and Muscle Maker Grill for $4.25 million.

The company has signed a letter of intent, but did not say who the buyer is. The agreement calls for the buyer to pay $2.5 million in cash at closing and a promise to pay the remaining $1.75 million later.

Pokemoto has around 40 locations across the U.S., offering signature poke bowls and build-your-own bowls, burritos, and salads option, along with a lineup of milk and fruit boba teas.

Founded in 1995, Muscle Maker Grill is a better-for-you concept providing customers with “healthier versions of mainstream-favorite dishes that taste great,” according to its website. The chain offers a meal plan program, in addition to a create-your-own burger bar, salads, sandwiches, wraps, pastas, bowls, and skinny flatbreads. The brand operates eight locations across New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, and California.

Muscle Maker, Inc., the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, went public in February 2020. It later acquired Pokemoto in 2021. Two years later, the group officially changed its name to Sadot as part of a strategic pivot into the global agri-food supply chain industry.

Sadot CEO Chagay Ravid said the transaction will help the company focus on its agri-food side of the business. The company also believes it will benefit from cost savings in insurance, legal, travel, human resources, and other areas.

The company expects to finalize the transaction over the next 30 to 45 days or sooner.