While the fictional Roy family on the hit TV series “Succession” and the real world NewsCorp empire involve high family drama, the fact is that most businesses, including quick-service restaurants, could benefit from paying closer attention to how they hand off a business from one generation to the next.

Unfortunately, the statistics bear this out: The business graveyard is littered with unsuccessful generational handoffs. According to Score, 70 percent of businesses that are passed on to the next generation fail. That number increases to a staggering 88 percent when businesses are passed on to a third generation, such as grandchildren.

So, where do things go wrong? And how can restaurant owners increase their odds of successfully “handing the keys” over to a new generation after their years of hard work?

One of the most common mistakes is not starting the succession planning process early enough. As a result, the family business leader might end up discussing succession with adult children who are already on a completely different career path.

Restaurant owners should be having conversations with the next generation early on, preferably when they are just a few years out of college and certainly no later than their early 30s. The idea here is not to “spring” anything on the next generation late in the game.

Maybe a young adult never had any interest in taking the reins from their parents and didn’t realize there was an expectation they would take over the family business. On the flip side, a parent may be unaware that one child has put their career on hold, assuming they’ll one day inherit full control of the company, while the parent has always intended to divide the business equally among all the siblings or sell outright.

When business families wait too long to talk openly about transition, assumptions fill the void—and those assumptions often breed resentment. One child might assume they’re the clear successor while a sibling has been building their own expectations. Or parents might believe their kids understand the plan when really, no one’s on the same page. The strongest transitions happen when families create space for honest dialogue early and often, making room for different perspectives without letting disagreements damage the relationship. After all, long after the business transition is complete, you’ll still be gathering around the same holiday table.

Those early conversations provide an important starting point for a successful handoff, but restaurant owners generally focus their energy on financials. Does the next generation have the necessary financial resources to run the business and run it successfully? While there are many options to transfer generational wealth, gifting strategies can be employed that are best to do over time rather than all at once, which is another point in favor of having those critical conversations early on.

Additionally, operaators will want to ensure the next generation understands the operational dynamics of the business. Especially in the franchise world, the franchisor is going to want to know that someone taking charge of multiple franchise units knows how to run them operationally, from the front of the house to the back office. Franchisors almost always require that they approve next-generation ownership, even if the new owner is a family member. This is because the franchise agreement grants a license to a specific individual or entity, without an automatic inheritance. Simply saying “This is my daughter/son, I’m sure they can figure it out” isn’t going to cut it with the franchisor.

More importantly, most restaurant franchisors have either financial or operational approval when it comes to transferring ownership of the franchise—which is to say, the decision isn’t entirely up to mom or dad.

A final area to focus on for successful next gen handoff is client and vendor relationships. Oftentimes, the parents are the ones who have built up the restaurant relationships across decades. Those third parties need to be given plenty of time to meet the new generation and build their own relationship and establish trust with them.

Bringing the next gen into meetings and having them on calls with the partners for a year or two ahead of a transition is a great way to create that bridge. If there’s simultaneously a next generation of talent being cultivated with these partners, all the better. Oftentimes, the new generational cohort gets a chance to build a foundation together.

Ultimately, succession isn’t a single moment—it’s a process, and likely a multi-year journey. Do it early, do it right, and you’ll be putting yourself in a position to keep the business and the family thriving, with strong cultural foundations and financial success.

Cody Teets is a principal at The Transition Strategists and has 25 years of experience with McDonald’s working with franchisees.