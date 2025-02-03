As President Donald Trump’s tariff policies across Canada, Mexico, and China continue to make headlines, Michelle Korsmo, president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association, said the organization will closely monitor potential impacts on food and beverage pricing, domestic sourcing options, and menu adaption. “We will continue to work with the Administration to ensure that restaurant operators’ concerns are heard,” Korsmo said in a statement.

“In this rapidly changing landscape, small business restaurant operators are assessing how they will be impacted, so they can manage pricing pressures, secure key ingredients, and make potential menu adjustments—all while continuing to serve their communities,” she added.

As the situation remains fluid, the Association took an assessment recently at the most imported F&B items from these counties, which could provide a glimpse into the disruption. The data is from USA Trade Online.

“It is important to note that these values represent total imports into the U.S., and not necessarily the amount being utilized by restaurant operators. With that said, these figures provide an understanding of the items being sourced from each of these markets, which can be helpful as businesses assess possible tariff impacts,” the Association said.

Canada



The total flow of commodity imports coming from Canada in 2023 was $418.6 billion, according to USA Trade Outline. The bulk of that amount is from petroleum-based commodities and from the motor vehicle and aircraft sectors. Aluminum, gold and lumber are also high on this list.



In terms of food and beverage commodities that might be utilized in restaurants and foodservice businesses, the top 15 categories in 2023 were:

Baked Goods & Pastries (including wafers and caps): $4.98B

Rapeseed, Mustard, or Colza Oil (unmodified): $4.80B

Fresh or Chilled Beef: $2.65B

Chocolate and Cocoa-Based Foods: $1.98B

Frozen Prepared or Preserved Vegetables: $1.69B

Crustaceans (like shrimp or crab): $1.68B

Other Miscellaneous Food Preparations: $1.10B

Pork (fresh, chilled, or frozen): $890.1M

Fresh or Chilled Vegetables: $800.2M

Fresh or Chilled Fish (whole, no fillets): $766.0M

Malt Extract & Cocoa-Free Flour Preparations: $755.2M

Wheat and Meslin: $754.4M

Preserved Meats, Offal, and Other Foods: $655.3M

Sugar Confections (like white chocolate, no cocoa): $613.5M

Coffee and Coffee Substitutes: $567.3M



Mexico



The total flow of commodity imports coming from Mexico in 2023 was $475.2 billion. The bulk of that amount came from appliances, electronics and motor vehicles. Beer and medical equipment were also important, with the former topping the food and beverage commodities imports list below.



In terms of food and beverage commodities that might be utilized in restaurants and foodservice businesses, the top 15 categories in 2023 were:

Beer (made from malt): $5.69B

Alcoholic Beverages (ethyl alcohol and spirits): $4.81B

Fresh Fruits (miscellaneous): $3.86B

Dates, Figs, Pineapples, Avocados (fresh or dried): $3.30B

Fresh or Chilled Vegetables: $2.96B

Fresh or Chilled Tomatoes: $2.71B

Baked Goods (bread, pastries, wafers, etc.): $2.37B

Fresh or Chilled Beef: $1.54B

Sugar Confections (like white chocolate, no cocoa): $1.18B

Preserved Fruits and Nuts: $899.3M

Citrus Fruits (fresh or dried): $855.8M

Sweetened Beverages and Other Non-Alcoholic Drinks: $855.3M

Fresh or Dried Grapes: $835.3M

Fresh or Chilled Cucumbers and Gherkins: $805.1M

Cane or Beet Sugar (solid form): $790.4M



China



The total flow of commodity imports coming from China in 2023 was $426.9 billion. The bulk of that amount came from electronics, furniture and motor vehicle parts. Apparel, medical equipment, plastics, small appliances and tableware were also high on this list.



In terms of food and beverage commodities that might be utilized in restaurants and foodservice businesses, the top 15 categories in 2023 were: