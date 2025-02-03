As President Donald Trump’s tariff policies across Canada, Mexico, and China continue to make headlines, Michelle Korsmo, president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association, said the organization will closely monitor potential impacts on food and beverage pricing, domestic sourcing options, and menu adaption. “We will continue to work with the Administration to ensure that restaurant operators’ concerns are heard,” Korsmo said in a statement.
“In this rapidly changing landscape, small business restaurant operators are assessing how they will be impacted, so they can manage pricing pressures, secure key ingredients, and make potential menu adjustments—all while continuing to serve their communities,” she added.
As the situation remains fluid, the Association took an assessment recently at the most imported F&B items from these counties, which could provide a glimpse into the disruption. The data is from USA Trade Online.
“It is important to note that these values represent total imports into the U.S., and not necessarily the amount being utilized by restaurant operators. With that said, these figures provide an understanding of the items being sourced from each of these markets, which can be helpful as businesses assess possible tariff impacts,” the Association said.
Canada
The total flow of commodity imports coming from Canada in 2023 was $418.6 billion, according to USA Trade Outline. The bulk of that amount is from petroleum-based commodities and from the motor vehicle and aircraft sectors. Aluminum, gold and lumber are also high on this list.
In terms of food and beverage commodities that might be utilized in restaurants and foodservice businesses, the top 15 categories in 2023 were:
- Baked Goods & Pastries (including wafers and caps): $4.98B
- Rapeseed, Mustard, or Colza Oil (unmodified): $4.80B
- Fresh or Chilled Beef: $2.65B
- Chocolate and Cocoa-Based Foods: $1.98B
- Frozen Prepared or Preserved Vegetables: $1.69B
- Crustaceans (like shrimp or crab): $1.68B
- Other Miscellaneous Food Preparations: $1.10B
- Pork (fresh, chilled, or frozen): $890.1M
- Fresh or Chilled Vegetables: $800.2M
- Fresh or Chilled Fish (whole, no fillets): $766.0M
- Malt Extract & Cocoa-Free Flour Preparations: $755.2M
- Wheat and Meslin: $754.4M
- Preserved Meats, Offal, and Other Foods: $655.3M
- Sugar Confections (like white chocolate, no cocoa): $613.5M
- Coffee and Coffee Substitutes: $567.3M
Mexico
The total flow of commodity imports coming from Mexico in 2023 was $475.2 billion. The bulk of that amount came from appliances, electronics and motor vehicles. Beer and medical equipment were also important, with the former topping the food and beverage commodities imports list below.
In terms of food and beverage commodities that might be utilized in restaurants and foodservice businesses, the top 15 categories in 2023 were:
- Beer (made from malt): $5.69B
- Alcoholic Beverages (ethyl alcohol and spirits): $4.81B
- Fresh Fruits (miscellaneous): $3.86B
- Dates, Figs, Pineapples, Avocados (fresh or dried): $3.30B
- Fresh or Chilled Vegetables: $2.96B
- Fresh or Chilled Tomatoes: $2.71B
- Baked Goods (bread, pastries, wafers, etc.): $2.37B
- Fresh or Chilled Beef: $1.54B
- Sugar Confections (like white chocolate, no cocoa): $1.18B
- Preserved Fruits and Nuts: $899.3M
- Citrus Fruits (fresh or dried): $855.8M
- Sweetened Beverages and Other Non-Alcoholic Drinks: $855.3M
- Fresh or Dried Grapes: $835.3M
- Fresh or Chilled Cucumbers and Gherkins: $805.1M
- Cane or Beet Sugar (solid form): $790.4M
China
The total flow of commodity imports coming from China in 2023 was $426.9 billion. The bulk of that amount came from electronics, furniture and motor vehicle parts. Apparel, medical equipment, plastics, small appliances and tableware were also high on this list.
In terms of food and beverage commodities that might be utilized in restaurants and foodservice businesses, the top 15 categories in 2023 were:
- Fish Fillets and Meat (fresh, chilled, or frozen): $985.3M
- Modified Fats and Oils (animal, vegetable, or microbial): $763.3M
- Preserved Fruits and Nuts: $445.9M
- Vegetable Extracts, Pectin, Agar, and Similar Products: $274.4M
- Miscellaneous Food Preparations: $341.8M
- Vegetable Saps, Extracts, Pectates, and Agar-agar: $274.4M
- Prepared Vegetables (not frozen): $171.4M
- Sauces, Condiments, and Mustard Flour: $148.8M
- Preserved Crustaceans and Mollusks: $146.5M
- Sugar Confectionery (like white chocolate, no cocoa): $133.8M
- Prepared Fish, Caviar, and Caviar Substitutes: $117.1M
- Fresh or Chilled Onions, Garlic, Shallots, and Leeks: $104.7M
- Peppers (Capsicum, Pimenta, or Piper genus): $102.4M
- Pasta and Couscous (prepared or unprepared): $99.0M
- Unfermented Juices (fruit, nut, or vegetable, no spirits): $96.5M