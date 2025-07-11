Alcoholic beverages have very much been part of Shake Shack’s DNA from the beginning, according to chief development officer Andrew McCaughan.

He started with the brand 15 years ago, back when there were just two stores. The executive remembers the early days at Madison Square Park in New York City, a unit that sold alcohol and had a partnership with Brooklyn Brewery to make the Shackmeister Ale. Drinking beer and eating a Chicago dog or Shack Burger “was always fundamental to the brand and the experience,” McCaughan says.

While it isn’t at the forefront, beer and wine are offered in almost all Shake Shack locations. But over the years, the fast casual has flirted with the idea of doing something bigger, including a store opening in the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas 10 years ago, which features an expanded lineup. Then, the international and license teams spearheaded the first in-store bar at the Atlantis Bahamas resort. Some have popped up in airports as well.

An opportunity within the U.S. corporate store segment was still waiting. That is until a partnership arose with MLB’s Atlanta Braves to create Shake Shack’s second-largest restaurant (Las Vegas is the biggest), equipped with a sizable dining room and patio, seating for 115, a wall of free arcade games, more than a dozen TVs, and the first domestic in-restaurant bar. Guests can order a cocktail from the kiosk, and a team member will bring it out to the table and check for ID.

“It was like, all right, we’re ready to go,” says McCaughan, recalling the discussions to build the new restaurant. “Let’s do it in our domestic company-operated business, and take all the best learnings from our international partners and our airport partners and really rethink what this means for our guests in Atlanta and in the U.S. and how can this be that differentiated offering from a flagship format standpoint in a bigger space. The location came together. It was brewing in the background and we said, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it.'”

The unit also features a walk-up window for to-go food and drinks and a dedicated cart that serves grab-and-go hot dogs, harkening back to Shake Shack’s founding as a cart in Madison Square Park.

The store, which opened a couple of weeks ago, is located in The Battery Atlanta, a mixed-use development nearby Truist Park, the Braves’ home stadium.

“I think one of the cool things too is that everyone in this whole company got behind this project—every department, every team member—and so when we think about innovation, you need a team,” McCaughan says. “It needs to be a team effort. And so every team, from accounting to technology to our operations team and marketing team, put their whole heart into creating a unique Shake Shack experience.”

In addition to the new bar, Shake Shack is using the location to test equipment to drive efficiency and increase productivity.

McCaughan worked closely with COO Stephanie Sentell to take a fresh look at all of the historical kitchen equipment and systems, along with an operations engineering team and an innovation warehouse space about 15 minutes from the Battery Atlanta. The fast casual is building mockups for the future and exploring how it can create more modern, smarter ways of performing tasks in the back of house.

The company will gain many learnings next week with MLB’s All-Star Game coming to Atlanta, which should bring plenty of foot traffic.

“How can we look at equipment improvements over the past five years to a decade and start to implement those in the restaurant, whether it’s fry technology or new griddle technology, beverage technology?” McCaughan says. “So we’re looking at all of that and it’s an exciting time because we know we’ve got a big runway of growth ahead, and so we’re collaborating really, really well with our partners across operations and our culinary team to enable a lot of that new equipment, and we’ll start to see that probably in more Shacks in the years to come.”

The Battery Atlanta store comes amid a major growth push for Shake Shack. Earlier this year, the brand announced plans for 1,500 company-operated locations, up from its previous target of 450. The chain opened 76 restaurants systemwide in 2024, comprising 43 company-operated restaurants and 33 licensed stores. This year, Shake Shack expects 80 to 85 openings across the footprint, including 45-50 corporate restaurants.

The fast casual finished Q1 with 333 company-operated restaurants, up from 299 in Q1 2024. It also has 45 licensed stores in the U.S.



Shake Shack designs new prototypes with customers in mind. For instance, in recent years the brand has invested in drive-thru restaurants in suburban markets to add another layer of convenience while also continuing to focus on its digital prowess with kiosks, the website, and mobile app. But McCaughan and Shake Shack have heard a desire from guests for connectivity, experience, and to be together.

Although it’s still early days and no plans are in the making, McCaughan says there is ambition to continue opening experiential restaurants across the U.S. in entertainment districts similar to Las Vegas and the Battery Atlanta.

“What we wanted to deliver here was something we’ve done historically really well but doubling down at this location,” he says. “We wanted to deliver a Shake Shack where the best experience was in the dining room or at the bar or playing arcade games and have it when your kids run around. And I think it was an effort for us to really lean into this moment where I do think a lot of people want to get out of their houses, go hang out, and have that great experience. So certainly it was top of mind for us and is a lever in our strategy going forward, where we’re going to keep building drive-thrus, keep building digitally enabled restaurants for that occasion. But we know that a lot of our guests are going to want a different occasion from time to time.”