When 2017-founded 7 Brew was named QSR’s Breakout Brand of the Year in January, there were about 150 locations, a 275 percent rise in less than a year. But it wasn’t so much the recent growth as it was 7 Brew’s ambition that stood out. The drive-thru concept had 2,000 store commitments listed on its FDD and public claims it was actually closer to 2,500, on track for 3,000.

While a multi-year path, 7 Brew continues to gain at historic rates. At the end of 2022, 7 Brew had 38 shops. By the close of 2023, there were 180, and the number was up to 217 by mid-April 2024. 7 Brew exited last year with average-unit volumes of $1.8 million and domestic systemwide sales of $191 million. Of those 180 locations, 161 were franchised.

For the first time, QSR is partnering with Datassential to share findings from the firm’s Top 500 report and to collaborate on the upcoming 2024 FSR 30 (slated for August).

Of the half-a-thousand brands measured in Datassential’s report—you can check the preview here—7 Brew posted the most-robust one-year unit growth of any brand by percentage (not total count).

7 Brew: 373.7 percent

The Peach Cobbler Factory: 358.3 percent

Hangy Joe’s Hot Chicken: 281.8 percent

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot: 275 percent

Foxtail Coffee Co.: 176.2 percent

Just Love Coffee Café: 136.8 percent

Cupbob: 134.8 percent

Swig: 130.4 percent

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill: 130 percent

Nautical Bowls: 125 percent

And by one-year sales growth (percentage):

The Peach Cobbler Factory: 332.5 percent

Nick The Greek: 304.7 percent

7 Brew: 267.3 percent

Pizza King Inc.: 264.7 percent

Cupbob: 207.2 percent

Playa Bowls: 153.5 percent

Nautical Bowls: 152.2 percent

KPOT: 152 percent

Just Love Coffee Café: 140.5 percent

Datassential’s full report will arrive in early June. Here are some preview highlights:

The total U.S. units in 2023, counting the Top 500 brands, was 238,152—up 2.1 percent from 2022. Sales hiked to $417.13 billion, or a 7.5 percent, year-over-year rise.

The top five states per region with the most new openings in 2023 (among 7,000-plus new units from Top 500 chains with founded dates last year):

South (made up 43 percent of the Top 500)

Texas: 946

Florida: 599

Georgia: 277

North Carolina: 274

Virginia: 198

West (23 percent of the list)

California: 644

Arizona: 204

Colorado: 158

Utah: 109

Washington: 82

Midwest (22 percent)

Ohio: 277

Illinois: 254

Minnesota: 176

Indiana: 158

Wisconsin: 142

Northeast (12 percent)

New York: 397

Pennsylvania: 253

New Jersey: 186

Massachusetts: 90

Connecticut: 59

The limited-service sector anchored growth at 2.3 percent, rising to 212,469 total stores among the Top 500. It split 170,241 (1.9 percent higher) for quick service and 42,228 for fast casual (4 percent). Full-service eateries inched 0.3 percent to 25,683 as the category continues to work its way back from the pandemic’s long trail and the settling of off-premises business.

Fine dining accounted for 550 units (4.6 percent); casual dining 14,266 (0.5 percent); and midscale 10,867 (down 0.1 percent).

As for one-year sales growth by category, it broke down as follows:

Limited-service salad/healthful: 11.2 percent

Coffee: 5.9 percent

Limited-service other: 4.6 percent

Dessert/snack: 4.3 percent

Limited-service Mexican: 3 percent

Limited-service chicken: 2.9 percent

Limited-service pizza: 1.6 percent

Limited-service bakery-café: 0.8 percent

Limited-service sandwich: –0.4 percent

Limited-service burger: –0.4 percent

Full-service regional/ethnic: 7.6 percent

Full-service sports bar: 3.8 percent

Full-service midscale: 0.3 percent

Full-service seafood/steak: 0.1 percent

Full-service Italian/pizza: –0.9 percent

Full-service American: –2 percent

The limited-service umbrella, among the Top 500, also grew sales 8.1 percent to $338.18 billion. Quick service reached $263.48 billion, 8 percent above. Fast casual hiked 8.6 percent to $74.7 billion. Full service rose 5 percent to $78.95 billion; casual dining 4.8 percent to $55.57 billion; fine dining 10.7 percent to $3.33 billion; and midscale 4.5 percent to $20.05 billion.

By segment unit growth:

Limited-service salad/healthful: 17 percent

Limited-service chicken: 11.9 percent

Dessert/snack: 10.1 percent

Coffee: 9.8 percent

Limited-service other: 9.3 percent

Limited-service Mexican: 9.1 percent

Limited-service burger: 7.5 percent

Limited-service sandwich: 7.2 percent

Limited-service bakery-café: 1.8 percent

Limited-service pizza: 1.6 percent

Full-service regional/ethnic: 10.2 percent

Full-service seafood/steak: 6.7 percent

Full-service midscale: 5.2 percent

Full-service Italian/pizza: 4.2 percent

Full-service American: 3.8 percent

Full-service sports bar: 3.2 percent

Datassential’s Top 50 also tapped into consumer perceptions. An interesting point to emerge was full-service brands dominated “food quality.” However, a quick-service concept (which one won’t shock anybody) topped both service and experience.

Food quality:

Texas Roadhouse: 75 percent

Chick-fil-A: 74 percent

LongHorn: 74 percent

Cheesecake Factory: 73 percent

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: 71 percent

Largest year-over-year gains:

Miller’s Ale House: 6 percent

Rubio’s: 6 percent

La Madeleine: 5 percent

Cotton Patch Café: 5 percent

Service:

Chick-fil-A: 72 percent

Texas Roadhouse: 72 percent

Longhorn Steakhouse: 69 percent

Cheesecake Factory: 69 percent

In-N-Out Burger: 68 percent

Largest year-over-year gains:

Shari’s: 9 percent

Fuddruckers: 7 percent

La Madeleine: 6 percent

Chicken Express: 6 percent

The Capital Grille: 5 percent

Experience:

Chick-fil-A: 73 percent

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: 70 percent

Texas Roadhouse: 70 percent

Maggiano’s Little Italy: 69 percent

In-N-Out Burger: 69 percent

Largest gains in 2023:

Rita’s Ice: 7 percent

Maggiano’s Little Italy: 6 percent

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse: 5 percent

Famous Dave’s: 5 percent

Fazoli’s: 5 percent

Affordability:

Little Caesars: 72 percent

Freshii: 65 percent

Papa Murphy’s: 64 percent

Cici’s Pizza: 62 percent

Pollo Tropical: 59 percent

Largest gains in 2023:

Cotton Patch Café: 10 percent

Freshii: 9 percent

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: 9 percent

Corner Bakery: 7 percent

Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 7 percent

Value for the money:

Papa Murphy’s: 66 percent

Little Caesars: 65 percent

Cici’s Pizza: 63 percent

In-N-Out Burger: 63 percent

Del Taco: 62 percent

Largest gains in 2023:

Black Bear Diner: 11 percent

Café Rio: 10 percent

Pita Pit: 8 percent

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: 8 percent

Corner Bakery: 7 percent

Net promoter scores