Noodles & Company may go up for sale.

The fast casual announced Wednesday that it’s exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. In addition to a possible sale of “all or part of the business,” the chain is also considering refinancing debt, a refranchising strategy, and “other strategic or financial transactions.” Noodles has retained Piper Sandler as its financial advisor to assist in the review.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the brand revealed plans to shutter up to 49 stores between 2025 and 2026. That includes between 28 and 32 this year and 12 to 17 in 2026. Through Q1 and Q2, Noodles has closed nine company-owned restaurants. Thirteen more will close in Q3. The brand finished Q2 with 453 restaurants systemwide, comprising 364 corporate units and 89 franchises.

Same-store sales rose 1.5 percent in the third quarter, but the results were below expectations. The comps were fueled by a 4 percent rise in average check, offset by a 2.5 percent drop in traffic. Former CEO Drew Madsen attributed the underperformance to an unexpected decline in guest value perception toward Noodles following the brand’s menu launch in March.

The company responded with a new $9.95 Duos value platform (small noodle bowl and side) on July 30. The platform has helped same-store sales rise 4.5 percent in August.

Noodles is also going through a leadership transition. Madsen and the brand announced in early August that he would step down from his role after just a year and a half. The executive said during Noodles’ Q2 earnings call that he stepped aside due to health reasons.

Madsen was replaced by president and COO Joe Christina, who previously served as CEO of Tijuana Flats.

“We believe now is the appropriate time to consider strategic options for our brand that could allow us to more effectively maximize value for our shareholders,” Christina said in a statement. “As the Board conducts its review, our team will remain focused on executing our strategic priorities to establish Noodles & Company as the best choice for customers to satisfy their comfort food cravings.”

Noodles has not set a deadline or definitive timetable to complete the strategic alternatives review process. There’s also no assurance that this process will result in any transaction or particular outcome.

Noodles unveiled a three-pronged strategy to build same-store sales momentum during its earnings call last month.

First, the brand is strengthening operations through a new coaching program designed to measure restaurant performance against brand standards and create targeted training plans at both the unit and system level. Six dedicated “operations excellence coaches” will partner with general managers to continually enhance the guest experience.

Second, the company is addressing value with new menu innovation. Building on its Duos platform, Noodles will launch a Chili Garlic Ramen limited-time offer in Q4, priced at $8.95, as a way to balance affordability and excitement.

As for the third part, the brand is expanding its digital and loyalty efforts. Owned digital platforms, including its app and website, grew traffic 2 percent year-over-year in Q2, while loyalty check-ins climbed 4 percent. Rewards members represented 27 percent of all transactions, highlighting the growing importance of digital engagement to the brand’s long-term growth.