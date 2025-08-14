Noodles & Company is in the middle of a turnaround, and dozens of restaurants aren’t making the cut.

The chain revealed Wednesday that it plans to close up to 49 restaurants between 2025 and 2026, including between 28 and 32 this year and between 12 to 17 next year. So far in 2025, the fast casual has shuttered nine company-owned restaurants. Thirteen more are expected to shut down in the third quarter.

The closures remove restaurants with negative cash flow. Post-shutdown, Noodles has seen nearby stores experience an increase in sales and profits. Noodles finished Q2 with 364 restaurants systemwide, comprising 364 corporate units and 89 franchises.

The news comes as CEO Drew Madsen steps down from his role after nearly a year and a half at the helm. The executive told investors that he is resigning due to health reasons. He will be replaced by president and COO Joe Christina, the previous CEO of Tijuana Flats.

Although same-store sales rose 1.5 percent in Q2 (1.5 percent at corporate restaurants and 1.6 percent at franchised units), the results came in below expectations. The comps were fueled by a 4 percent rise in average check, offset by a 2.5 percent drop in traffic. Madsen attributed the performance to an unexpected decline in guest value perception toward Noodles following the brand’s menu launch in March. He added that consumers have increased their demand for affordability, and Noodles’ peers have responded with more discounting and promotions. The fast casual worked to even the playing field with its new $9.95 Duos value platform (small noodle bowl and side) on July 30.

“Though our positive same-store sales in the second quarter outperformed many in the fast-casual segment, they were below our expectations. We have identified the challenges in the current consumer environment to improve our top-line performance and are moving quickly to respond to them,” Madsen said during Noodles’ Q2 earnings call.

Adjusting for Easter, comps rose 5.4 percent in March, 3.1 percent in April, and 2.3 percent in May before dipping to 0.8 percent in June. In the first half of July, same-store sales dropped 0.9 percent. However, Noodles finished July with a 1.6 percent rise in comps and has improved to 5 percent growth in the past two weeks. Traffic has increased to essentially flat as well and has been positive 1 to 2 percent for several days.

Third-party delivery is Noodles’ strongest channel. Growth slowed as Q2 progressed, but has recently recovered. In terms of dayparts, dinner remains stable and continues to outperform the fast-casual segment while lunch traffic has softened because it’s more sensitive to value.

Noodles’ menu transformation project began in Q4 2023. At the time, guest experience metrics were weak and its investment in food quality was low, according to Madsen. The chain proceeded to partner with the Culinary Edge to reimagine its menu, and together, they developed a new “Comfort Kitchen” identity and an upgraded menu that “better aligned with what today’s customers are looking for.” The new products were tested in 2024 in three markets, achieving meaningful increases in taste of food and no negative impact to guest value perception.

The new menu launched in March, supported by a doubling in marketing investment compared to the previous year. Financial figures aren’t quite where Noodles wants them, but sales of the brand’s new signature mac & cheese have grown significantly. Also, all mac & cheese dishes have remained above average from a taste of food and value perspective, particularly the Garlic Bacon Crunch Mac and the Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac.

Challenges are related to some existing dishes that have typically had above-average sales but only average guest satisfaction, like the Basil Pesto Cavatappi. Noodles upgraded the recipe of these dishes, including more sauce—which was the No. 1 guest complaint—and offset the investment by raising price. In test markets, guest satisfaction dropped initially before increasing.

Other adjustments are focused on improving operational execution and reducing food costs. In one example, Noodles eliminated its Green Goddess Salad introduced in March because the recipe was too complex. The brand is also testing refined recipes in a few dishes that replace higher-cost ingredients with a lower-cost alternative.

Moving forward, Noodles will use a three-pronged plan to capture same-store sales momentum. The first touches on operations, including a new coaching program to more accurately measure performance versus brand standards, and the development of training plans at the restaurant and system level to address available opportunities. Six “operations excellence coaches” will work with restaurant GMs to keep improving the guest experience.

Another concern is value. To follow up the Duos platform, Noodles will release Chili Garlic Ramen as an LTO in the fourth quarter, priced at $8.95. The final part is leaning into digital platforms and the rewards program. Owned digital web and app platforms saw traffic increase 2 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, and rewards member check-ins increased 4 percent year-over-year. Rewards members accounted for 27 percent of transactions in the quarter.