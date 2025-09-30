Noodles & Company is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary this October with a nostalgic nod to its early days. The fast casual is rolling out a throwback pricing promotion, giving rewards members access to select classic dishes at the same price point the company launched with in 1995.

From October 4 to October 6, rewards members can enjoy “Throwback Classics” like Buttered Noodles, Creamy Mac & Cheese, Pesto Cavatappi, Pad Thai, Japanese Pan Noodles, Garlic Tortelloni, and Pasta Fresca for $4.95 each.

Stephen Kennedy, executive vice president of marketing at Noodles, says the deal honors the brand’s heritage while highlighting its longevity. And it comes as part of a broader push to highlight value. At the end of July, Noodles introduced its $9.95 Duos platform, which pairs a small noodle bowl with a side. Both efforts reflect how central affordability has become to the company’s strategy.

The milestone also arrives during a period of transition. In early August, Noodles announced that CEO Drew Madsen would step down after a year and a half in the role due to health reasons. He was succeeded by president and COO Joe Christina, who previously served as CEO of Tijuana Flats. Around the same time, the brand revealed it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, refinancing debt, refranchising, or other financial transactions.

Noodles cautioned that no decision is guaranteed, and Kennedy told QSR magazine the review is ongoing and he couldn’t share details.

“It underscores our commitment to being proactive and adaptable as a business,” he says. “It’s about putting the foundation in place for 30 more years to build off the 30 years that we just had.”

The strategic review was announced only weeks after the company shared plans to shutter up to 49 restaurants between 2025 and 2026. Noodles ended the first half of fiscal 2025 with 463 locations systemwide, the majority of which are corporate-owned, alongside just under 90 franchised units.

Financial results have been mixed. Second-quarter performance came in below expectations, despite a 1.5 percent increase in same-store sales. The gain was driven by a 4 percent rise in average check and offset by a 2.5 percent traffic decline that was tied to a dip in guest value perception following the brand’s menu launch in March.

Kennedy says affordability has become increasingly important to consumers, especially as competitors ramp up discounts and deals. The Duos platform was designed to “even the playing field,” he explains, by consolidating existing menu items into a new bundle that balances value and variety.

For many guests, he adds, the option provides a lighter, more balanced choice compared to the larger dinner-sized bowls. Early results suggest the platform is resonating. By mid-August, executives reported that Duos had already lifted same-store sales by 4.5 percent.

Now, the company is hoping its limited-time 30th birthday deal can reinforce the value message. But Kennedy acknowledges how difficult it is to stand out in today’s promotional landscape.

“I’m seeing sale ads from Whole Foods, which tells you exactly where we’re at in terms of a value landscape now,” he says. “What normally is a holiday phenomenon of sales and deals everywhere—that’s just the way the industry is now. So, it’s an ongoing struggle to break through with the right message.”

Kennedy cautions that leaning too heavily on price can backfire.

“The psychology behind consumers is that they want to walk away and say, ‘I made a good decision,’” he says. “That doesn’t necessarily mean, ‘I made a good decision just because I saved 50 cents.’”

For Noodles, value goes beyond price alone. He defines it as “the consumer experience plus the product experience divided by what it costs those consumers,” with cost including both time and money.

Improving each piece of that equation is a core focus. On the product side, the company has invested in better ingredients, added new items, and refined existing dishes. Noodles began a sweeping menu transformation in late 2023, after executives admitted guest experience scores were lagging and investment in food quality was low. Partnering with The Culinary Edge, the chain reimagined its lineup under a new “Comfort Kitchen” identity.

The nationwide launch in March was supported by a doubled marketing spend year-over-year. Results have been uneven but promising: signature mac & cheese sales have grown significantly, with varieties like Garlic Bacon Crunch Mac and Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac scoring especially well with consumers.

Other dishes have presented challenges. The Basil Pesto Cavatappi, for example, has historically been a top seller but only average in guest satisfaction. Noodles updated the recipe with more sauce, addressing the most common complaint, while raising the price to offset costs. Guest scores dipped initially but recovered in test markets. The company has also cut complex, costly items like the Green Goddess Salad and is experimenting with lower-cost ingredient swaps in some recipes.

Going forward, Kennedy says the brand’s approach to menu management will balance innovation and renovation.

“We’re constantly monitoring flavor profiles and trends, looking at the whitespace in our menu, looking at consumer occasions, and saying, ‘Do we need to innovate and bring something new to the table?’” he says. “At the same time, we’re also looking at our taste of food scores and looking at the diagnostics to see if there are dishes on our menu that could be better and if there are renovation opportunities within those recipes.”

The other half of the value equation centers on the consumer experience.

“It’s really around creating better digital experiences and better in-restaurant experiences, and then that ladders up to deepening guest relationships,” Kennedy says.

Rewards members now account for more than a quarter of transactions, underscoring the growing role of digital engagement in the brand’s long-term growth.

“We’re constantly looking at our apps and our web experiences, and trying to make everything as seamless and easy as possible,” Kennedy says. “That’s an ongoing exercise that never ends, because there’s always a chance to make it a better experience.”

Loyalty data is also fueling personalization.

“Whether it’s new menu items, the 30th birthday retro pricing, or the promotions that we’re going to do for National Noodle Day, it’s about finding ways to build better relationships with folks—all the way down to our team members handing off meals and recognizing individuals at the point-of-sale to create a more personalized experience,” Kennedy says.

On the cost side of that value equation, time is a critical factor. Noodles is working to streamline operations and save guests time alongside offering competitive pricing. The company is rolling out a new coaching program that measures restaurant performance against brand standards and builds targeted training plans.

As it turns 30, Noodles & Company has no shortage of priorities. The brand faces a challenging backdrop in both the fast-casual segment and the broader restaurant industry, but Kennedy remains optimistic about its role in delivering comfort.

“For 30 years, we’ve celebrated the variety and comfort and flavors of noodles from around the world, and we’re continuing to do that even as we evolve,” he says. “There’s a lot of stress in society and in the overall consumer landscape. But there’s also an opportunity as guests are looking for comfort and looking for something that they feel good about. That’s what we bring to the table everyday. So while it’s a tough landscape, we feel like our product and our brand is really positioned to be there for consumers right now.”