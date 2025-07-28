A little more than a year ago, Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its 600th store in Tampa. A calendar after debuting 84 bakeries, it marked the 41st location to date at that June point, and, as the company said, part of a wider plan “to become one of the highest-growing companies in the industry over the next few years.” The view—1,000 locations by 2027.

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ development has gained pace in recent years. The Dallas-based chain was dealt to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in 2016, when it had 175 or so locations. Cofounder Dena Tripp kept a significant stake while cofounder Debbie Shwetz moved on. It then swung to Roark Capital—backer of Inspire Brands, Subway, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and GoTo Foods—in 2021, and Tripp exited. It had more than doubled to roughly 390 units.

Looking at Nothing Bundt Cakes’ recent FDD, the company has gone on to add a net 236 restaurants from 2022–2024. And it keeps picking up: It lifted by net 51 stores in 2022, 84 in 2023, and 101 in 2024.

All that expansion happened on the franchising side. Nothing Bundt Cakes added one company-owned restaurant in the last three years (2023) and currently splits at 643 franchised bakeries and 17 corporate for a total of 660. It entered 2022 with 424 (408 franchised).

Notably as well, Nothing Bundt Cakes hasn’t closed a restaurant in that timeframe, either. Every outlet was incremental. There were no terminations, zero non-renewals, and no stores that ceased operations for any other reason. That was true with company locations, too, which spread in California (nine), Louisiana (one), and Texas (seven).

That reality offers confidence Nothing Bundt Cakes projected FDD openings for 2025 illustrate what’s ahead from a store count perspective. The company expects 123 stores (all franchised) to open this year, with Texas (15), California (15), and Florida (13) representing the highest leverage markets.

The brand said it has 87 franchisee agreements signed presently without an outlet having opened yet. California was home to 11 of those, Texas nine, and Florida seven.

That would take Nothing Bundt Cakes to 783 restaurants at the doorstep of 2026.

The company has been much more than just a growth vehicle, however. It’s FDD illustrates one of the clearer financial pictures in its category.

The first breakdown touts 459 franchised bakeries operating for at least two full fiscal years. There were no bakeries in business for that length of time excluded from this analysis for any reason. The company separated stores into thirds based on net revenues, with the top tier reflecting results of 153 stores with the highest average net revenues for the 2024 fiscal calendar; the bottom third 153 with the lowest; and the mid showcased 153 in between.

Reflecting a mature system, the 459 units operated for an average of 7.2 years as of 2024.

To note, the “Avg 8” & 10” Cake %” measure was the percentage of total net revenues coming from the sale of its 8- and 10-inch cakes, as opposed to Bundtinis, Bundtlets, Towers, and other retail products. The average online metric was total net revenues derived from the brand’s website, app, and third-party delivery partners divided by the bakery’s total net revenue.

The 78 franchised Nothing Bundt Cake locations that opened in 2023 (one year of operation versus two) boasted average net revenues of $981,990. The highest was $2.417.841 million and the lowest $302,017. Median net revenues were $936,879 and 35 (45 percent) of bakeries met or exceeded the average net revenue figure.

Nothing Bundt Cakes then unpacked the average net revenue and average net revenues per square foot for those same 459 restaurants. The company said this analysis demonstrates larger bakeries do not necessarily hit higher financial performance compared to smaller ones. “To support franchisee profitability and return on investment,” Nothing Bundt Cakes said, “we closely monitor built-out, lease, and labor costs.”

Essentially, when possible, it wants operators to secure leases for locations at or below 1,800 square feet.

The investment needed to begin operation of 1,600- to 1,800-square-foot location is $667,100 to $906,500. For one larger than 1,800 square feet, it’s $747,100 to $1,032,500. This includes $71,784 to $76,784 paid upfront to the franchisor and its affiliate.

The case:

Up next was average net revenues, average cost of goods sold, average gross margin, average payroll costs, average occupancy expenses, average advertising expenses, average other, expenses, and average four-wall EBITDA achieved by 297 franchised bakeries from the full 2024 fiscal year—all of which operated for at least 24 months.

Of its 643 restaurants, Nothing Bundt Cakes said it received P&Ls from 568 and excluded 271 because 125 did not submit full-year data for 2024 and/or there was a greater than 10 percent discrepancy between the net revenues as reported in the P&Ls submitted to the company and the results it collected separately through its point of sale. Also, 134 franchises operated fewer than 24 months and 12 converted bakeries into a HUB location (these perform baking and other duties for nearby stores operators also own). So the 297 restaurants cover individual, complete unaudited 2024 fiscal year financial statements.

Nothing Bundt Cakes then showed the first six years of net revenues performance for franchised locations opened from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2023. Year 1 included 310 stores opened a full year by December 31, 2023. Year 2 excluded 78 units not open a full two-year stretch by that date. Year 3 left out 129 restaurants not open a full three-year period; Year 4 excluded 175 not open four years; Year 5 removed 219 not open five years; and Year 6 cut 267 not open six years.

Also, two bakeries, in Maine and Pennsylvania, respectively, were excluded in Year 1 due to COVID issues, but added back in Years 4 and 5.

This graph represents the average first-year net revenues performance for 546 Nothing Bundt Cakes opened for at least a full year as of 2024. The separation centers on density. It unfurls in 25 bakery increments. So if a store was in the 51–75 tier, it meant the bakery was between the 51st and the 75th bakery to open and operate within its respective region. Similarly, a unit in the 76-plus group opened after there were at least 75 bakeries open and operating in its area.

The notion here is the data lays out how Nothing Bundt Cakes scales performance as it builds awareness and infills markets. As of 2023, there were 165 in the Southwest, 116 West, 114 Midwest, 99 Southwest, and 52 Northeast.

The final analysis regarded resale. The company said this shows the impact on net revenues of a franchise bakery after it’s sold to a new owner who operates with an “increased emphasis on, among other operational factors, key operational metrics, and increased hours of operation.”

To be included, the franchised restaurant had to operate for at least 12 months prior to a resale transaction and for at least 12 after the deal closed. It analyzed average net revenues performance for 68 franchised bakeries transferred via resale to both existing Nothing Bundt Cakes franchisees and new operators during the period between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2023. There were a total of 70 franchised bakeries transferred during the timeframe.

Nothing Bundt cakes ended 2024 with total revenues (in thousands) of 42,274, up from $39,014 in 2023. Net income (also in thousands) was $29,103, a rise from $16,805.