Foxtrot, the restaurant/grocery store hybrid that shuttered in April, will officially be back on Thursday.

The concept will re-open on Chicago’s Gold Coast after being revived by its co-founders. Additional units will return in Chicago and Dallas throughout 2025.

The stores will feature an expanded, full-day breakfast, lunch, and afternoon menu. That includes the fan-favorite breakfast tacos, and new items like panini sandwiches, salads, bowls, and cookies. The coffee service will include blends like The Milk Man Blend and Early Train Espresso, crafted exclusively for Foxtrot. The company will continue to offer retail bean and CPG selections from longtime Chicago roasters and partners, including Metric and Kyoto Black.

“Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot’s founding principle: taking the ingredients we’re passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors, and making them a special part of our day—and yours—every day,” Foxtrot chairman and cofounder Mike LaVitola said in a statement.

Additionally, Foxtrot will bring back gummies and gummy mixes, along with a curated market showcasing products from small and local makers.

It was reported in early June that Foxtrot would return under new ownership.

In April, Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market suddenly shut down all their locations, just five months after merging to form Outfox Hospitality. At the time, Foxtrot operated 33 stores in Chicago, Austin, Dallas, and Washington, D.C., while Dom’s had two locations in Chicago. Despite exploring multiple avenues to keep the business afloat, Outfox Hospitality ultimately concluded there were no viable options, even after extensive efforts. According to Eater Chicago, employees were notified only hours before the permanent closures.

A few weeks later, Outfox Hospitality filed for bankruptcy, and investment firm Further Point Enterprises acquired Foxtrot’s assets in an auction for $2.2 million. LaVitola, who had been removed from the board of directors in February 2023, is now collaborating with the company to relaunch the popular chain. He described the effort to Crain’s Chicago Business as “a totally new company starting from scratch,” but with the Foxtrot name, intellectual property, and several locations intact.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Foxtrot plans to rehire laid-off employees where possible. Meanwhile, former employees of Foxtrot and Dom’s have filed a lawsuit against Outfox, alleging that the company failed to provide the required notice or severance pay.

As for Dom’s, no bids were placed for the brand, leaving its future uncertain.

Foxtrot, originally a delivery app before expanding into brick-and-mortar retail, is known for offering upscale convenience shopping with a curated selection of artisanal and locally sourced products, alongside a cafe and delivery service. At the start of 2022, Foxtrot raised $100 million and had ambitions to expand into New York, Nashville, and Miami.