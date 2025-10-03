Original ChopShop CEO Jason Morgan isn’t originally from the world of restaurants.

He’s a self-described “data guy”—a former accountant who grew up in corporate finance. That lens shapes how he runs a 26-unit company-owned brand spanning Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Tucson, and College Station. When Morgan’s investment firm bought a majority share in 2016, there were just three restaurants.

One of the unique parts of the fast casual is that in a world where most concepts have singularly focused menus, the brand sells over 50 items. At first glance, it appears complicated, but it’s a scratch kitchen that still moves quickly because of a “scoop and serve” model. The mix reflects the variety, with 40 percent protein bowls, 15 percent salads, and 15 percent sandwiches.

The menu’s breadth is tied to guest frequency and multiple dayparts. Fresh-squeezed juices, protein shakes, açaí bowls, breakfast all day, and catering add more use cases from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Our most frequent guests are coming multiple times a week and they’re coming for different occasions,” Morgan says. “So we’ve got a brand that if you want to come after a workout, you get a juice or shake, you can do that. If you want to bring an office coworker for lunch, you can do that.”

Employees build new items with existing SKUs to avoid complexity. For instance, a new LTO Cobb salad launched without adding new raw ingredients and immediately rose to the top of the product mix.

Younger guests have nudged product development in a visual direction. “They are looking for things that they can take pictures of and put online,” Morgan says. A recent “glow up shake” with chia pudding and a bright dragon fruit puree went to number one in milkshake sales, the CEO notes. The fourth quarter will bring Nutella options, which he acknowledges is a stretch nutritionally, but he cites the product’s pull with those millennial and Gen Z consumers and the shareability of the format.

Approachability and affordability are also big menu non-negotiables.

“We’ve been very conscious of the last several years not to take a lot of price,” Morgan says, noting Original ChopShop has taken about half of what he sees across the category.

Service, not just speed, is another pillar. Original ChopShop does not use a walk-the-line format. Orders are placed at the counter, food is run to the table, and the team performs multiple table touches. Guests expect employees to interact with them, to say hello, and look them in the eye. Morgan’s view is that employee-to-guest contact in dining rooms builds an emotional connection. He contrasts that with the “very functional transaction” he sees with larger assembly-line brands.

Digital is part of building that customer relationship as well. Back in 2016, Morgan’s fourth hire was IT. He also pushed to stand up Olo at eight units and layered in a full stack as the brand grew. Now, Original ChopShop stands at 54 percent digital sales, half of which comes through first-party channels. Kiosks inside stores contribute another 20 percent. Loyalty comes in partnership with Paytronix; 40 percent of transactions have a loyalty account attached to them.

“[Partnering with Olo] was probably one of the smartest things we did because when COVID hit, we looked like a much bigger company than we were,” Morgan says. “We had a digital presence, a very strong digital presence. It was very professional. We looked like a much bigger company, and when people were looking for food, in that year, two years post-COVID, we checked all boxes for people.”

On growth, Morgan described a hub strategy that accepts slower starts in new markets.

“As you go to new geographies you probably do 50 percent to 70 percent of the sales of your brand,” Morgan says. “… You’ve got to be prepared as you go to the geography that you’re likely going to do a fraction of what your sales are in your home market or your average for your brand, and you got to be able to either withstand that or reduce your break-even enough that you can make money at those volumes to grow the awareness and get going.”

The plan has been to build strong bases in Phoenix and Dallas, then open four to six stores quickly in Houston and Atlanta to build awareness. Capital slowed those rollouts, so both markets sit around 70 percent of the brand average. Even so, Houston has been EBITDA positive in 10 of the last 11 periods, and Atlanta has posted positively three of the last six. He believes density will lift both.

Franchising, however, is not on the table.

“Our stores that have opened for three years have close to 60 percent cash-on-cash return, and we just think that we want to keep the economics,” Morgan says. “… Second thing is that I really love controlling the brand. I love controlling the brand and the team, and our business is more complicated than what a typical franchise business would be. We’re cutting and dicing and chopping things in the store every day.”

The corporate team mirrors his “doers” mantra. Headquarters sits in Dallas in a bullpen, without offices. “We’re small, we’re lean,” Morgan says. He lists a COO, VPs across construction, real estate, HR, accounting, and IT, a director of marketing, social media and events roles, accounting staff, operations services, purchasing, plus regional operators with a five-to-one store ratio. GMs have a tenure of 4.5 years and the top third of Original ChopShop’s hourly team has a tenure of 2.5 years. Turnover sits below 100 percent.

Asked for leadership advice, Morgan returned to two points.

“You don’t need to ask anyone to do something that you’re not willing to do,” Morgan says. And then the numbers. “I can’t overemphasize data,” he adds. “You’ve got to have data to run these businesses.”