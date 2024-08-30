Demand for convenience is growing at a rapid pace, and grab n’ go options are quickly becoming some of the best-selling items on store shelves.

Driven by busier schedules and shrinking consumer spending power, people have been looking for new—and better-tasting—ways to reduce the time spent cooking and money dining out. Many are increasingly seeking ready-made meals and easy-to-use packaging, driving the demand for solutions that offer both convenience and sustainability. In fact, according to a recent study, 80 percent of everyday consumers are more likely to patronize a business that provides grab n’ go options.

All of this has created a true sense of urgency for foodservice operators to rethink their service models and ensure they cater to this growing customer demand.

You Can’t Grab N’ Go without the Right Packaging

For providers looking to enter the grab’ n’ go game or expand their current offering, food packaging plays a critical role in creating customer appeal and driving sales. It must do more than just hold food; it needs to strike a balance between catering to consumer convenience, enhancing presentation, maintaining sustainable practices, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

When it comes to building out a grab n’ go offering, these three considerations will help create a program designed to meet the needs of today’s (and tomorrow’s) convenience consumers.

Create Menu Diversity

Some consumers browse the grab n’ go section for handheld snacks to tide them over between meals with products such as wraps, soup, or fruit bowls. Others seek sides to complement a later meal with options including salads, bread assortments, and cheese plates. Some are looking for a more substantial protein source to build a meal around, such as frozen options, sandwiches, fried chicken, or sushi. In the realm of grab n’ go, evolving variety is key to providing the best consumer experience. In fact, a recent study found that when it comes to grab n’ go convenience meals, lunch leads the way at 52 percent. Closely following is breakfast at 50 percent, with snacks (41 percent) and dinner (36 percent) also attracting a significant share of consumer interest.

When creating a menu, foodservice operators must determine which food packaging solutions will be required to meet the needs of that menu. For instance, here are a handful of questions to consider:

How will this travel best?

What packaging do I need to ensure this item looks great while staying fresh on-the-go?

Does the solution need to keep the food hot long enough for it to still be delicious when my customer is ready to eat?

With any grab n’ go offering, it’s essential to have a variety of packaging choices that caters to different food types, tastes and dietary requirements. This helps drive the appeal of foods, encouraging repeat business while also maximizing food offering possibilities for providers.

Focus on Sustainability

Consumers are more environmentally conscious than ever—especially when it comes to their food purchasing decisions. Roughly 46% of U.S. consumers from a 2024 study say that eco-friendly packaging is an important aspect of sustainability.

Today, packaging options for grab n’ go run the gamut from paper items manufactured with recycled content, recyclable plastics, and fully compostable products. Foodservice providers should work with their packaging partners to help them choose the most suitable options for their customer base. Just as importantly, a strong packaging provider like Sabert can work with foodservice providers to ensure that packaging products are convenient and sustainable and aligned with community composting/recycling infrastructure and evolving national and local environmental regulations.

Be Mindful of Consumer Preferences

Offering greater convenience and more grab n’ go options does not mean sacrifices can be made on taste and creativity. Increased competition has made both table stakes. According to a 2023 industry report, 59 percent of consumers prioritize taste when selecting grab-and-go meals. Despite the convenience factor, taste is still a critical decision-making factor for most consumers.

From emerging menu trends to the continually evolving on-the-go lifestyle of consumers, the demand for innovative presentation is soaring. Those who focus on visual appeal of their products with the help of quality packaging can distinguish themselves more than ever in this sector.

Offering multiple options of tasty, practical, and nutritional products at various price points gives consumers the options they crave. And with the right packaging portfolio, offering diversity doesn’t need to be complicated.

Meeting the demand for grab n’ go

When it comes to grab-and-go cuisine, all is fair game. Whether you’re looking to enhance your current grab n’ go program, explore new options, or expand your selection in the future, it’s essential to start planning now with a packaging provider who can take your offering to the next level.

Stephny Halstead is Sabert’s Vice President of Marketing & New Product Development. In this role, she leverages the innovation capabilities within the organization to drive strategic growth initiatives and marketing communications activities.