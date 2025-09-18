Panera founder and current CAVA chair Ron Shaich is betting big on the social entertainment segment.

The industry veteran’s investment vehicle Act III Holdings committed $50 million to Level99, an eatertainment concept offering over 50 physical and mental interactive challenges, mini-games, scratch cooking, and handcrafted drinks. Shaich has served as the company’s sole equity partner since it was founded in 2021.

The capital will be used to accelerate new unit development and bring Level99 to “top-tier markets across the U.S.,” according to a news release.

“At Act III, we invest in companies that are shaping the future of how people eat, connect, and play,” Shaich, who also serves as board chair of Level99, said in a statement. “Level99 is leading the transformation of the entertainment industry by delivering a truly differentiated and better guest experience. With the industry’s largest proprietary library of compelling challenge room content, strong consumer demand and repeat attendance, best-in-class unit economics, and a deep leadership team, we are excited to back Level99 as it scales into a nationally dominant entertainment brand.”

Level99 currently has three locations in Natick, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; and Tysons, Virginia. The fourth venue is set to open in West Hartford, Connecticut, in early 2026. The company also recently broke ground for another store at Disney Springs in Orlando.

The chain seeks 30,000 to 45,000 square feet of space in top urban and suburban markets in close proximity to the Gen Z and millennial demographic. It’s actively negotiating locations in over 15 states.

“This $50 million growth equity commitment marks a pivotal moment in our evolution, and we are thrilled to have Act III reaffirm its commitment to Level99,” Matt DuPlessie, founder and CEO of Level99, said in a statement. “Act III has been our partner since day one and has seen firsthand how strongly the concept is resonating with consumers, landlords, and developers alike. Their continued confidence enables us to move faster, sign the best projects, and build Level99 into a category-defining entertainment brand with a national footprint.”

The announcement comes as some of the more notable eatertainment players have struggled. Pinstripes, which offers bocce and bowling, recently filed for bankruptcy after shutting down several locations. Also, Dave & Buster’s same-store sales have declined for multiple quarters in a row as the brand attempts to reset its marketing and gaming strategies.