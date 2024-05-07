Panera is getting rid of its Charged Lemonades, which have been the subject of multiple lawsuits since their release.

Bloomberg reported the beverage platform will be removed in the next two weeks. This comes after at least three different lawsuits—two accusing the lemonades of contributing to deaths and another connecting the drinks to significant health issues.

Both of the death-related legal challenges involved customers who had preexisting health conditions. Panera added warning labels to the drinks following the first lawsuit involving the death of a 21-year-old Ivy League student. A large Charged Lemonade contains 390 milligrams of caffeine, according to NBC News. The FDA says healthy adults typically don’t consume more than 400 milligrams per day.

A Panera spokesperson told CNN that low-sugar and low-caffeine drinks will replace the Charged Lemonades, including a blueberry lavender lemonade, pomegranate hibiscus tea, citrus punch, and a tropical green smoothie.

In April, the fast casual released a major menu overhaul, introducing more than 20 new and updated items focusing on its staples: soups, salads, sandwiches, and mac and cheese. The new menu emphasizes easier navigation, larger protein portions, and lower prices, with most items priced under $10. Key additions include the Tomato Basil BLT, Ranch Cobb Salad, and Mediterranean Greens with Grains. Additionally, 12 classics, such as the Bravo Club Sandwich and Fuji Apple Chicken Salad, have been enhanced.

Panera plans to go public sometime this year as part of Panera Brands, a fast-casual platform also featuring Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros Bagels. Jose Alberto Dueñas, formerly at the helm of Einstein Bros, took over the CEO position in 2023. Former Krispy Kreme CEO Michael Tattersfield became chairman at the beginning of 2024.