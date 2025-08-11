It has been a year since Todd Penegor took the helm as CEO at Papa Johns, and during that time, the company has doubled down on what it does best: pizza. Penegor has made improving the core product a top priority, shifting marketing focus and innovation efforts away from side dishes and sandwiches to concentrate on the main attraction.

Penegor said the innovation pipeline was “relatively bare” when he first arrived and the company has since focused on “being the best pizza makers in the business” and “really driving our core pizza business.” The result has been a sequential improvement in the number of pizzas sold—up 4 percent year-over-year in Q1 and 6 percent in Q2.

The second quarter saw the introduction of a new Cheddar Crust pizza and the addition of the popular Shaq-a-Roni pizza as a permanent menu item. Those products, combined with the value-oriented $6.99 Papa Pairings deal, helped drive a 1 percent lift in comps in North America. That marks the chain’s first positive comp result since Q4 of 2023.

Transactions also were up 1 percent, a 200 basis point gain from Q1, though a higher share of medium pizzas slightly weighed on the average check.

Papa Johns recently launched a Garlic 5-Cheese pizza priced at $11.99 and is preparing to roll out a new shareable pizza format paired with a lineup of dipping sauces. It is also testing a larger pizza called The Grand Papa. Internationally, it has begun selling a Croissant Pizza, with plans to expand the offering to more markets outside of the U.S.

The renewed focus on pizza also encompasses quality improvement, notably through oven calibration. This initiative began in Q1, and Penegor said it has already boosted product quality and taste scores while enabling new innovations in crusts and pizza formats.

“Our ovens are the single most important piece of equipment in our restaurants,” he said. “By regulating bake time and temperatures, we’re able to improve our ability to deliver a consistent pizza with each and every order.”

Marketing has emerged as another key focus at Papa Johns lately. In Q2, the company spent $9 million more on marketing compared to last year, focusing on promoting value and expanding its test-and-learn platform for promotions and CRM tactics. It also rolled out the second chapter of its “Meet the Makers” campaign in June, spotlighting the six simple ingredients in its original dough—a differentiator Penegor said customers consistently rank as the brand’s strongest.

Alongside that national push, Papa Johns is stepping up local marketing at its company-owned restaurants and urging franchisees to follow suit.

“Pizza is a game played nationally, but won locally,” Penegor said.

The company also is putting more emphasis on its tech stack and digital capabilities with the goal of better leveraging data and AI to improve guest experiences and deepen customer connections. That’s a critical area given that roughly 70 percent of sales come through its own digital channels.

The company announced a partnership with Google Cloud this spring aimed at transforming the customer experience “from click to crust” and boosting operational efficiency. Currently in beta testing, new omnichannel features include an upgraded app designed to simplify navigation and reduce purchase clicks. On the AI front, it is exploring tools to better anticipate customer needs, generate proactive recommendations, deliver relevant offers, and integrate voice AI to streamline ordering and operations.

“This work is especially powerful because it builds on the advancements we’re making in marketing by inviting customers into the brand and then layering in hyper-personalization to drive additional engagement and retention,” Penegor said.

A big step came last year when Papa Johns lowered its reward redemption threshold, allowing members to earn and redeem more quickly. This change trimmed the average check size by about 100 basis points in Q2 but Penegor said the benefits “far outweigh” that impact.

“As a result of this change, we are acquiring new Papa Rewards members,” he said. “More members are redeeming, and our loyalty customers are returning for their next order more quickly.”

Additionally, the company is rolling out a delivery tracking system across its network to give customers real-time updates on their orders. About 60 percent of restaurants currently offer the feature with a full rollout expected to be completed early next year.

The final priority for Papa Johns centers around partnering with franchisees to accelerate development in key markets and improve restaurant economics. The company recently agreed to sell its stake in a joint venture that operates 85 restaurants, with proceeds from the sale funding strategic investments and helping to reduce debt. It also completed a comprehensive review of its North American supply chain that identified over $50 million in potential cost savings, with around 40 percent expected to be realized next year. Overall, it plans to deliver margin improvement of at least 1 percentage point to the average North American restaurant once the program is fully ramped by 2028.

On the development front, Papa Johns ended Q2 with 5,989 restaurants worldwide. It opened 19 new locations and closed 18 in North America, ending Q2 with 3,517 total restaurants. The company expects full-year closures in North America to be at the higher end of its historical range of roughly 1.5 to 2 percent. Half of those are concentrated in smaller, nontraditional or rural restaurants that have sales well below system averages. It plans to open between 85 and 115 new locations in North America for the full year, with more than 95 percent of the remaining openings in construction, design, or later stages.

Internationally, the chain opened 26 restaurants and closed 57 in Q2. That brought its total international footprint to 2,472. For the year, Papa Johns expects to open 180 to 200 restaurants abroad.