Chris Patel had a desire to enter the franchise segment since high school. Motivated by operators in his hometown who were established in the industry, he kept a vision of owning restaurants in a multi-unit capacity.

In college, he armed himself with degrees in finance and corporate law to pair with his insatiable drive for entrepreneurship. Patel’s path led him to an internship with a large Dunkin’ franchisee in the Philadelphia market where he learned the ropes of franchising. He immersed himself in M&A, human resources, finance, and accounting—completely acclimating himself to the 360-degree suite of what it takes to run a successful organization.

Patel balanced a demanding schedule, working 40-50 hours per week while pursuing a bachelor’s degree. As he approached graduation, he faced two paths: continuing in private equity and finance to focus on large-scale M&A or sticking with the franchise industry. He chose the latter and obtained a position heading the Dunkin’ franchisee’s M&A efforts.

Then in 2019, the 26-year-old Patel took a gamble that would redefine his future.

After consulting with his mentor, Patel began exploring opportunities in the pizza segment. In Philadelphia, two major brands dominated: Papa Johns and Pizza Hut. His research revealed challenges within Pizza Hut, including recent store closures in the area. By contrast, Papa Johns stood out as a promising contender with a strong product and growth potential.

Given the choices, he embraced the challenge of operating four struggling Papa Johns units in South Jersey. Patel and his then-finance participated in eight weeks of training in Atlanta while working other jobs. The couple officially purchased the units on November 13, 2020.

“We were a loyal customer of Papa Johns to begin with at first, and we always loved the product and what they had to offer, and it’s a personal opinion for us—the product was far more superior in comparison given the freshness of the ingredients,” Patel says. “So we decided to explore more on that side with Papa Johns to see how we can scale and grow our business there.”

Thanks to a strong background in M&A and raising capital, four underperforming restaurants ballooned into 44 stores by the end of 2023 after acquiring several locations from a major franchisee in Philadelphia. Fast forward to today, Patel runs nearly 70 stores, with plans to grow even further, including a development agreement to open 41 outlets. The goal is to reach 250 restaurants within the next five years.

To transform underwhelming stores into thriving businesses, Patel relied on a three-pronged strategy: boosting service, improving accessibility to value, and investing in his team.

When he bought his Papa Johns locations, he encountered an employee base that was overworked and undervalued. Previous ownership had neglected both the staff and the stores themselves, leading to a cycle of declining morale and performance. Patel’s first order of business was to change that, such as increasing wages for every staff member. The shift in workplace culture lifted morale and had a direct impact on service quality and customer satisfaction.

Next, Patel tackled the convoluted marketing structure. At the time, each store offered an array of 30 promotional deals, which confused customers and diluted the brand’s value messaging. He streamlined this by introducing just six core offers that resonated with customers and provided clear value. One standout promotion, the Papa Pairings at $6.99, became a signature offering.

The franchisee also turned his attention to leadership development and team investment. Patel turned around underperforming locations with the same staff in place by focusing on training, mentorship, and support. Many of his area managers and directors were promoted from within, having started as general managers.

“We’re continuing to turn things around in the DMA,” Patel says. “With the operational excellence, customer-first mentality, and delivering exceptional product to our customer at a reasonable price point, I think that’s been our first goal—that the brand has a superior product. And if you can make the price point accessible to the customer, I think that’s when magic happens.”

To achieve his 250-unit goal, Patel plans to grow contiguously. That includes New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and the Carolinas. He’s preparing to open 10 new units in 2025; four are already under construction.

Patel is optimistic about the future of the pizza segment, particularly as it relates to Papa Johns. For him, the brand’s focus on value has been a game-changer, and he sees it as the key to continued growth. He also feels confident about the new leadership in place. Former Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor took the same position at Papa Johns in August. Joining him was new chief digital and technology officer Kevin Vasconi and new CMO Jenna Bromberg.

Papa Johns faced a challenging 2024, marked by declining North America same-store sales (-2 percent in Q1, -4 percent in Q2, -6 percent in Q3). Penegor’s strategy pivots on simplifying operations and focusing on the chain’s core promise of “Better Ingredients, Better Pizza.” Operational complexities, such as multiple crust options, have disrupted kitchen efficiency and diluted the brand’s focus on pizza, according to the CEO, who expressed the message during Investor Day earlier this month. Penegor wants to reduce menu “rhythm breakers,” improve baking consistency, and implement better training for general managers.

“I think it’s going to be a good year for us as a brand,” Patel says. “And depending on the economic outlook, I think if things get difficult, I still think being the value player, we will still be in a strong position. I think pizza segment as a whole will have a strong year next year.”





