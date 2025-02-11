To RBI chairman Patrick Doyle, being honored with the International Franchise Association Hall of Fame Award confirms what he’s known for years—he loves this business.

He loves food, he loves restaurants, but he really loves franchisees—that’s his ultimate motivation. So for Doyle, the award is “as good as it gets.”

Before joining RBI in 2022, he spent nearly 22 years at Domino’s, including 10 years as CEO. While at the helm, the pizza giant generated more than 2,100 percent in shareholder returns and U.S. franchisees nearly tripled their cash flow per store. The international segment also grew by more than 5,000 restaurants. Doyle also served as chairman of the board at Best Buy and as an executive partner at Carlyle Group.

Doyle’s approach to leadership has been shaped by decades of experience.

“I remember when I was the young smart guy figuring things out. Over time, figuring things out turns into wisdom and simply knowing things,” he says.

In his role as executive chairman of RBI—owner of Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs—Doyle now focuses on mentoring leaders within the company.

“What I probably help with the most now is speed. I’ve seen a lot in this industry,” Doyle says. “Often, when we’re thinking through an issue, people come and say, ‘We think this is what we need to do, but we’re still working through the analysis.’ And for me, I’ve seen this before. Usually, my job is to say, ‘You know what? Stop the analysis. You’re right, just go.’”

Doyle was formally honored at the IFA’s 65th Annual Convention in Las Vegas this week. The annual Hall of Fame Award is the IFA’s oldest and most prestigious honor. It began handing out the award in 1979, starting with Dunkin’ founder William Rosenberg.

IFA president and CEO Matt Haller praised Doyle’s contributions, stating, “Patrick Doyle’s remarkable leadership and unwavering commitment to the franchise business model, along with his focus on franchisee profitability and technological innovation, have had a profound impact on franchise business owners and consumers that will be felt for generations. His visionary work at RBI and revitalization of Domino’s Pizza created a legacy worthy of the highest honor in franchising.”

For Doyle, franchising is a partnership—one that thrives when both parties clearly understand their roles.

“The really big thing is about how you make the franchisor/franchisee relationship work,” Doyle says. “For me, the franchisor’s job is about creating great food, delivering systems to provide great hospitality, and figuring out value and marketing. All of that ultimately comes down to creating a terrific economic model for the franchisee, and that has to be first and foremost in our minds every day.”

Doyle emphasized that franchisees, in turn, play a critical role in executing the brand’s vision. “Their job is to take that system, hire amazing people, give that service, be in their community, give back, and execute that food and hospitality day in and day out,” he says. “Our job is to create this great economic opportunity. Their job is to execute against it.”

The restaurant veteran is currently working with RBI leadership to improve profitability companywide, particularly at Burger King, which is processing a $400 million “Reclaim the Flame” turnaround plan. Average profitability per restaurant increased nearly 50 percent in 2023, moving from $140,000 to more than $205,000. The chain is also optimizing the footprint by shuttering low-performing restaurants and refranchising locations to high-quality operators.

Doyle’s deep passion for the business and commitment to franchisees’ success remains a driving force.

“It ultimately is about having just grown to love this business, the franchisees, and understanding the commitment that they are making,” Doyle said. “I’m passionate about helping them and figuring out how to help them be more successful. And after being away from it for a few years, coming back, I absolutely love it.”