Some major parts of Starbucks’ transformation plan have hit stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Starting Monday, guests who order a beverage “for here” will be served a coffee mug, glass, or in the customers’ personal cup. Guests may also receive free refills of hot brewed or iced coffee, or hot or iced tea. Starbucks has also officially brought back the condiment bar, including the return of creamer, milk, and several sweeteners.

This also means the start of a new coffeehouse code of conduct policy. Most notably, the dining room, patios, and bathrooms are for paying customers only. The guidelines also strictly prohibit discrimination or harassment , violence or abusive/threatening language, consuming outside alcohol, smoking/vaping or drug use , and panhandling. Anyone not following these rules will be asked to leave, and employees may ask law enforcement for assistance.

“Our green aprons are on, our playlists are ready, and our mugs are waiting to be filled—and refilled—with the finest Starbucks brewed coffee,” the company said in a news release. “So, pull up a chair, grab your favorite drink and stay awhile.”

These changes are part of CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy. His overall goal is for the beverage giant to return to a third-place coffeehouse where family, friends, and colleagues choose to gather and hang out. In addition to the mugs and condiment bar, Starbucks is working on four-minute wait times, adding staffing in thousands of shops, and writing order names on cups. The brand has already removed the upcharge for non-dairy milk and pivoted away from price-pointed discounting in favor of focusing on the value of its story and coffee leadership.

North America and U.S. same-store sales declined 6 percent during the chain’s fiscal fourth quarter. The comp was dragged by a 10 percent plunge in comparable transactions (traffic), partially offset by a 4 percent lift in average ticket. Traffic declined across all channels and dayparts.

Starbucks is also dealing with a union battle in the background. Thousands of employees went on strike around Christmas after Starbucks United and the coffee giant couldn’t strike a deal. Employees also recently filed 36 new federal unfair labor practice charges against the brand for allegedly firing union supporters.

The comeback won’t come without growing pains. Starbucks revealed earlier this month that it will lay off some corporate employees to remove complexities and redundancies throughout the organization.

Niccol, who started in September, was paid $95.8 million in 2024 alone. Most of that was stock awards and a $5 million signing bonus.