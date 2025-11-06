When Mike Burns took over as CEO of &pizza in late 2023, he saw a brand that should have more restaurants than it did. With about 45 locations, the Washington D.C.-based fast casual spent a little over a year getting its house in order prior to announcing, in March 2025, that it would, for the first time, begin franchising. Burns announced goals to scale the brand to 300 locations by 2030.

The pizza brand’s latest move is a bit of a stunner: Thursday morning, &pizza announced it has acquired Tijuana Flats, the 95-location Tex-Mex brand, and formed Latitude Food Group to sit over both brands. Latitude will be led by Burns and is designed, in his words, to “run on all cylinders” by sharing services—HR, finance, supply chain, IT, marketing—across two conceptually different but tonally similar brands.

“We’ve been kicking the tires on something like this for a while,” Burns said. “Both brands were probably underserved from a people standpoint. Now we’ve got the shared services in place, and both can grow unbelievably fast.”

Burns insists the move won’t stymie growth for either brand, but actually accelerate it. Instead of bolting a bunch of overhead onto a single fast-casual pizza brand, Burns and his team decided to do what more growth-minded restaurant groups are doing: build a platform with synergies that fuel growth. In an interview, he name checked Savory Fund, Kahala Brands and Craveworthy Brands as models Latitude Food Group might follow.

And, digging a bit deeper into &pizza and Tijuana Flats, the match may not be as random as “pizza chain buys Tex-Mex chain” might sound. Tijuana Flats is 30 years old and based in the Orlando metro area and commands strong regional brand recognition in Florida and the Southeast. While &pizza is a bit younger—it was founded in 2012 by Michael Lastoria—its name recognition in the DMV area is similarly strong. Both the brands were founded with edgy marketing voices intended to appeal to young, metropolitan diners.

“[Tijuana Flats] is a brand that had huge legs, not too dissimilar from &pizza,” Burns said. “It’s quirky, it’s fun and it [formerly] had this bold voice. At some point, they just stopped leaning into that. Now we can turn that back on.”

Tijuana Flats has certainly seen some struggles of late. In 2024, the brand filed for bankruptcy and closed over two dozen shops. It was eventually restructured under CEO James Greco’s leadership and emerged from bankruptcy in January 2025. If anything, Burns viewed the bankruptcy as a positive, saying the process “exposed the dead bodies” and left a cleaned-up system of about 95 corporate and franchised locations concentrated in one region.

That gave Latitude a stable base and a brand with what he called “regional iconic” status—very similar to how &pizza views itself in the Mid-Atlantic. (The deal includes Tijuana Flats’ Maitland, Fla., headquarters.)

This move also syncs up neatly with &pizza’s 2025 push into franchising. In October, &pizza announced agreements to enter Orlando, Atlanta, Charleston and Raleigh. Now, under Latitude, a franchisee can invest in two brands with similar energy but in different menu categories.

“You might have a franchisee that wants to build 10 restaurants but not all in pizza,” Burns said. “Now they can do five &pizzas and five Tijuana Flats—same support, same home office. Or maybe they love our platform but don’t want to open [a] pizza [shop] in New York—now we can sell them a Mexican platform.”

The mentality is straight out of the playbook Burns referenced from groups like Savory and Kahala—collect distinctive, mostly regional brands with loyal followings, plug them into shared services, then offer them to operators who want to scale but keep variety. And, indeed, Burns said more acquisitions will likely be in Latitude Food Group’s future.

Latitude’s acquisition thesis, he said, will focus on “regional brands that have or had an iconic presence in that market that maybe people kind of forgot about.” Tijuana Flats is the first example.

Burns knows the obvious critique: running two brands means splitting attention. He argues the opposite will happen. “It allows &pizza to have more support than it’s ever had,” he said. “They had three finance people—now they have nine. Marketing will have more juice. We can conserve cash and spend it on restaurants.”

Operationally, each brand keeps its ops team and some brand-specific marketing, but the rest flows through Latitude. That lets him push on menu discipline, too—he flagged Tijuana Flats’ heavy midweek discounting and said they’ll try to drive value that’s “strong across all seven days” instead of training guests to show up only on Taco Tuesday or Burrito Thursday.

Burns said the name, Latitude Food Group, is not accidental. There’s the obvious—a nod to the wide berth it will now have to pursue growth on multiple fronts. But he also pointed out the name contains the word “attitude” and happens to have the acronym “LFG”—a rallying cry of sorts.

“That’s going to be our mantra,” he said. “We’re going to move really, really fast.”

If he can get this first one humming in the next 90 days, he added, Latitude will start looking for brands two, three, four and five. But first thing’s first: “We’ve got to get this one right—this is the most pivotal one,” he said.