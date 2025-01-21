Pizza Factory is more than a business for CEO Mary Jane Riva—it’s her baby. She started as a multi-unit franchisee more than 30 years ago and rose to the chief executive position in 2012, giving her a perspective on the brand few leaders at this level share.

Earlier this month, the chain was acquired by Wonder Franchises, a franchise vehicle created in 2023 by the investment firm Tucker’s Farm Corporation. The purchase includes all 110 Pizza Factory restaurants nationwide, encompassing 84 franchisees and roughly $94 million in system sales.

Adam Levin, CEO of Wonder Franchises, says the brand’s longevity and stability drew his attention. The firm wasn’t looking for a concept that required fundamental change but rather a partnership where incremental value could be added.

“This is the natural progression of where [Pizza Factory] should go next,” Riva says. “Having another set of eyes, more resources, and more experience on the team was what I felt we needed to move the brand forward and give the best we can to the franchisees. They deserve it.”

Under new ownership, Riva will remain chief executive, partnering with Wonder Franchises to usher Pizza Factory into its next phase of growth. Her first priority, however, was reassuring operators.

“I sent a video message to our franchisees right away to explain exactly what was happening. I understand that the first fear is how this will affect them, so I wanted to convey that this partnership is just added resources. The team is staying in place,” Riva says. “The response from our operators, especially ones who have been with us for a long time, was very encouraging and supportive.”

To support the existing network, Levin says Wonder Franchises will begin by identifying ways to drive revenue and increase profitability. Over the next 12 months, the team will work closely with Pizza Factory to learn the business and compile a list of future initiatives, along with the resources needed to implement them.

In 2012, MJ Riva and her husband, Bob, purchased Pizza Factory.

“Our role is to take the knowledge and vision the staff has and help turn that into an efficient operating plan to drive the business forward,” Levin says. “It’s simple to say and harder to do, but we just want to keep franchisees happy and profitable and open more units.”

To mark Pizza Factory’s 40th anniversary of franchising, the brand announced an incentive to boost expansion. Through April 1, prospective franchisees can enjoy 40 percent off the franchise fee, four months without royalties, and a reduced royalty rate of 4 percent for the following eight months. The goal is to finalize 10 new franchise agreements through the program.

“Growth is a huge focus, and there are opportunities galore for us. Brainstorming ways to approach growth with the new team was so exciting because we’re bringing on experience, resources, and ideas that I didn’t have at first,” Riva says. “We’re going to take the states that we’re already in and expand more into those before moving our way nationwide. We’re starting strong this year with the incentive program, and we’re continuing to look at more avenues to find people who are going to make great franchisees for us.”

Much of the brand’s identity centers around choosing small towns to operate in—a strategy and culture neither Levin nor Riva wants to change. Levin says Pizza Factory’s ability to thrive in these markets is one of its defining strengths, one the company will continue to lean into during this next phase of expansion.

In January, Pizza Factory plans to open three locations in Jackson and Paradise, California, and Silver Springs, Nevada. Prospective franchisees can choose from a variety of prototypes, ranging from dine-in models to the new Express quick-service concept.

“We have several restaurant models, so there are options for any setting, including urban markets, but we believe Pizza Factory’s product quality and community engagement make us uniquely positioned to succeed in these smaller towns,” Levin says. “There is plenty of room to grow in these types of markets within California, but we’re also excited about growth in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, and Washington, where we already have some great stores.”

The brand is also revamping its loyalty app, transitioning from a point-based to a visit-based rewards program. Additionally, ongoing upgrades to its online ordering system are in the works to improve guest experience.

“Our marching orders are to take 2025 by storm and continue what we always do, which is to always lift up our guests and their experience while making sure our franchisees are happy,” Riva says. “With Wonder Franchises as our partners, the full plan will begin to unfold as we start to work together. They truly understand what is important to Pizza Factory, and growth is on all of our radars. There are a lot of places out there that need the culture that we have to offer.”