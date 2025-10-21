Pizza Hut plans to close 68 restaurants and 11 delivery sites in the U.K. after a franchisee filed for administration, according to BBC and several other media outlets.

DC London Pie Limited ran the U.K.-based dine-in restaurants. Entering administration in the U.K. is broadly comparable to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., as both processes protect a business from creditors while it attempts to restructure or sell its assets.

The administrators associated with the case said in a statement that DC London Pie was impacted by “challenging trading conditions and increased costs.” The company also “faced material cash flow pressures as a result of tax-related obligations.”

Pizza Hut parent Yum! Brands forged a deal to keep 64 stores and save 1,276 jobs.

“This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible,” Nicolas Burquier, managing director of Pizza Hut Europe and Canada, said in a statement to multiple publications. “Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”

The move comes after U.S. private equity firm Directional Capital bought the U.K. Pizza Hut stores earlier this year, also during administration. The company designated DC London Pie to oversee the locations. Directional Capital also uses DC Pie to run Pizza Hut stores in Sweden and Denmark.

Pizza Hut finished Q2 with 13,369 international restaurants, nearly 300 fewer than it had at the beginning of the year. International same-store sales lifted 2 percent in the second quarter while U.S. comps fell 5 percent. Yum! Brands said during its Q2 earnings call that international same-store sales were fueled by positive transaction growth in the U.K., in addition to recovery in the Middle East and strong performance in South Asia.

The pizza chain also announced during the earnings call that it launched a new platform in the U.K. that offers more personalized item suggestions directly within the shopping cart.

Pizza Hut has operated in the U.K. since 1973 and once had over 260 restaurants in the market.