Portillo’s, which once had a restaurant earning $48,000 per day in Texas, is now seeing its biggest struggles come from the Lone Star State.

CEO Michael Osanloo said restaurants in Texas (about a dozen across the Dallas and Houston markets) have gotten off to a slower start and are pressuring top line revenue performance. The brand previously targeted 10 to 12 percent revenue growth for 2025, but that’s been lowered to 5 to 7 percent. The executive blamed the less-than-stellar results on mistakes it made around its first restaurant in Texas.

The 95-unit Portillo’s debuted in the state two and a half years ago in The Colony, a suburb of Dallas. Customers flocked to the restaurant, and it quickly became the No. 1 performing restaurant in the system, even surpassing the volumes of decades-old locations in the chain’s home Chicago market.

As Osanloo explained, Portillo’s put heavy investments into pre-marketing the location, leading to “an enormous opening that almost broke the restaurant.” Afterward, the fast casual swiftly decreased marketing, and later openings in Houston suffered because of the decision. Fill-in stores in Dallas have also been slow because of the lack of marketing.

“In hindsight, we probably overcorrected at times in Texas to manage volumes and maintain service,” Osanloo said during Portillo’s Q3 earnings call.

The brand responded with sustained marketing investment and efforts to accelerate awareness and drive revenue in Texas, including multichannel marketing campaigns and new local field marketers on the ground to lead grassroots efforts.

“All of the research that we do, when we ask people—if you don’t regularly visit us—why don’t you visit us, the top 2 things are awareness—’I didn’t know you’re here’—and then inconvenience,” Osanloo said. “There’s a reason why we are so dominant in Chicago. If you’re in the Chicagoland area in any of the suburbs, pretty much within 5 miles of you, there’s a Portillo’s. So if you have a craving for Portillo’s, you can go. We’re not there yet really in any other market.”

Osanloo acknowledged that Portillo’s may have grown too fast in Texas, especially since there wasn’t the proper awareness-building around additional stores.

“I think the pace of growth is something that we continue to think about and learn from … I think that clearly, without the marketing support, it was too many too quickly,” he said. “The flip side is that we need to build awareness. And so maybe it’s a combination of building and doing marketing to continue to build awareness and drive demand. So, I think that’s more of a nuanced balancing act. And we’ll continue to evaluate, look at what’s happening in Dallas, and figure out what the impact of that is in Houston, et cetera.”

Portillo’s same-store sales lifted 0.7 percent in Q2, fueled by a 2.1 increase in average check, partially offset by a 1.4 percent decrease in transactions. The higher average check was driven by a roughly 3.4 percent rise in menu prices and a 1.3 percent decrease in product mix. Although traffic was negative, it was still a 170-basis-point improvement compared to the first quarter.

Total revenue was $188.5 million, an increase of 3.6 percent or $6.6 million.

Despite the struggles in Texas, Osanloo remained confident in Portillo’s long-term guidance of mid-teens revenue growth, even noting that the fast casual still has eyes on San Antonio and Austin as future markets.

“We have built some great restaurants in Texas, and they’ve just started off slow,” Osanloo said. “And we haven’t given up on them. We think that there’s a lot of potential there. We’re seeing some momentum. We’ve done, I think, a lot of the foundational work to make sure that Texas continues to grow and evolve. We’ve got field marketers in both places. We have active marketing campaigns. We’re building a loyalty database, and we’ll keep using the loyalty database. So mid-teens growth is a very reasonable target for us in ’26.”

Portillo’s next new market is Kennesaw, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, which is scheduled to open within the next few months.

The fast casual plans to not make the same errors it did in Texas. For instance, the chain is partnering with Coca-Cola—headquartered in Atlanta—to help with some marketing activations.

“I think the biggest lessons for us is we do want a big opening because we do want to get some excitement and momentum and get people engaged with the brand early on,” Osanloo said. “And then we need to keep a steady drip of marketing going on during the course of the next, call it, 12 months. I think we’ll see that in Atlanta. I think Atlanta is going to be an exciting good test for us. We’re opening in Kennesaw, which is a very, very attractive market. It’s a great location. We’re doing all of the good grassroots things that we should do to build momentum.”

Portillo’s plans to open 12 restaurants in the back half of 2025. This includes the company’s first inline, walk-up restaurant format, which will debut in Florida, and another drive-thru-only restaurant. The rest will come under Portillo’s “Restaurant of the Future 1.0” design—a 6,250-square-foot prototype with a 47-foot production line that saves on build-out costs.

The chain projects that it will spend between $5.2 million to $5.5 million on construction costs per restaurant, well over $1 million cost savings versus 2024 openings.