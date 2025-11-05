Portillo’s development is taking a notable step back.

The chain has slowed growth as much as it can, limiting openings in 2025 and 2026 to already signed leases. Other potential store debuts were either pushed back or dropped completely. The goal is to open eight restaurants this year, down from 12, and debut another eight in 2026.

Texas has been a particular sore spot for the brand. Since 2023, Portillo’s has filled the Lone Star State with about a dozen restaurants across the Dallas and Houston markets, and these stores have been dragging revenue.

“We added too many locations too quickly and too close together over the past 24 months, particularly in Texas,” said interim CEO Michael Miles during Portillo’s Q3 earnings call. “This has produced a number of restaurants with initial volumes that are not sufficient to deliver healthy economics.”

READ MORE:

Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo Resigns

Portillo’s Resets Growth Outlook, Trims 2025 Expansion Plans

Portillo’s Admits Missteps in Texas Rollout as Revenue Slows

For fiscal 2025, Portillo’s had targeted 10 to 12 percent revenue expansion, but that was lowered to 5 to 7 percent. The chain is also predicting same-store sales to drop 1 to 1.5 percent this year, versus previous guidance of 1 to 3 percent growth.

Going forward, Portillo’s will move with a more gradual pace and also spread out its openings to avoid cannibalization. For instance, the company will open its 100th location later this month in Kennesaw, Georgia, marking its first Atlanta metro area location. Miles predicted that another Atlanta-based restaurant may come in 2027, in addition to other new markets. Stores will also be smaller. Right now, Portillo’s stores average about $8.6 million in annual sales while future locations will shoot for $5 million to $6 million.

Yet, because of existing commitments, further expansion and saturation will continue in Texas—regrettably so, according to Miles. In fact, during Q3, Portillo’s opened three units in Tomball (Houston), Stafford (Houston), and Grand Prairie (Dallas), Texas.

“You’ll see some additional restaurants in Dallas and Houston, which if we could do it all over again and wave a magic wand, we might not open in 2026. We’ve probably pushed them out,” Miles said. “But we’ve got some other great sites in the pipeline. And as we look ahead to 2027, it’s our intention to continue to grow and to grow gradually, as I discussed. So you won’t see us open a bunch of more restaurants in ’27 in either the Dallas or the Houston market, but you’ll see us expanding in other markets that are growth opportunities for us.”

Portillo’s blamed much of the issues in Texas on marketing decisions. The chain invested heavily in promoting its initial Texas-based unit in The Colony, but the store became overwhelmed. The brand later backed off of marketing, resulting in other restaurants throughout Houston and Dallas suffering from lack of awareness.

Miles said Portillo’s is “pulling just about every lever that we know how” to get more customers to try the menu. Some examples include sampling events, promotions through the Perks loyalty program, and market-wide offers being tested in Dallas that will soon be deployed in Houston.

The CEO admitted that Portillo’s hasn’t “cracked the code” on effectively communicating to guests who’ve never visited the brand before. Beforehand, the chain had relied on customers in the area who used to live in the company’s home city of Chicago and guests willing to drive from hours away. Neither are sustainable strategies. The company onboarded new CMO Denise Lauer, who served in the same role at Marco’s Pizza, to spearhead these awareness-building efforts.

“We need to have a clearer way to communicate to folks—who have never heard of Portillo’s before and don’t know somebody from Chicago—what’s so great about it,” Miles said. ” …And it’s not the kind of thing that’s going to happen overnight, but it is something that we’ll be developing over the course of 2026 so that as we go to new markets like Atlanta and beyond, we’ve got another way to get people to try Portillo’s and experience it.”

The change in growth strategies is a far cry from two years ago, when Portillo’s estimated it had room for 920 U.S. stores, well above its initial projection of 600 restaurants. The brand provided plans to open over 100 drive-thru-only units and walk-up locations and alternative formats in airports, college campuses, and overseas.

Portillo’s same-store sales decreased 0.8 percent in Q3, which is better than the previously projected 2 to 2.5 percent drop. The decline came from a 2.2 percent slide in transactions, partially offset by a 1.4 percent increase in average check. Miles attributed over-performance in the quarter to use of the Perks loyalty program. In July, the chain ran a $1 hot dog offer, and in September, it promoted 50 percent off cheeseburgers.

“When we use the Perks program to stimulate visits, we get an immediate response to it,” Miles said. “And we did a little bit of that in the third quarter, and it’s helpful both with respect to lapsed guest activation, also getting folks to try new things that are on the menu. And then we’ve also sent a couple of offers to the entire base that have had a really nice response. And that was a bit of an upside for us in the third quarter.”