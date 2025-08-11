Franchisees are banging down Potbelly’s door.

In Q2, the chain added 54 new franchise shop commitments, the most ever in one quarter. That brought the chain’s total open and committed shop count to 816 restaurants (447 open and 369 in development), more than 40 percent of the way toward its long-term goal of 2,000 locations. The growth comes from a mixture of new operators in new territories and existing franchisees expanding their commitments. In fact, 70 percent of the system is committed to additional growth.

Few restaurateurs are standing still, and that’s because Potbelly’s financials justify it. The chain’s same-store sales lifted 3.2 percent in Q2, including positive traffic. Also, shop-level margin expanded to 16.7 percent and helped the brand deliver adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million, reaching the high end of the chain’s guidance range. Wright attributed the favorable sales to menu innovation like the Prime Rib Steak Sandwich and the launch of Tractor Beverages and everyday value like the Pick Your Pair options, with a $7.99 level. Going forward, the brand expects even more financial benefits from a refreshed website and mobile app that reduces friction and gives it the ability to deploy geographically targeted promotions, location-specific communications, and automated customer journeys.

Investment economics are strong too. Even with inflation pressures, Potbelly’s sales-to-investment ratio is about 2-to-1, with AUV over $1.3 million and build costs typically between $600,000 and $700,000.

“We have volumes in this space that are the envy of the sandwich space,” says CEO Bob Wright.

Potbelly hopes to improve unit economics further by value engineering its prototype design. The chain made several changes to the kitchen and layout, like adjusting the prominence of the stove, reworking the flow of the service line, and repositioning the beverage station and the digital pickup area. The fast casual also looked at design elements to find efficiencies. For instance, contractors told Potbelly that a certain wall construction was taking an entire day to build, but had no real customer-facing value. In response, the brand redesigned it to be faster and less expensive to construct, using fewer materials.

The company tested the changes in one of its most recent builds and showed it could reduce costs without impacting the guest experience, brand feel, or operational flow.

“The beauty of this prototypical design, as soon as we make any tweaks, we feed that back to the engineering firm. And from that day forward, it’s part of the standard going forward so it doesn’t have to be a complete rebuild every time you make any changes,” Wright says.

For existing stores, Potbelly offers three tiers of remodels—Skinny, Original, and Big, named after the brand’s sandwich sizes. If the work is minimal, it’s a “Skinny.” Once an operator starts adding interior updates, that’s an “Original.” And when the franchisee is doing significant leasehold improvements or large-scale furniture and fixture replacements, it’s in “Big” territory. This year, Potbelly will complete more than 30 remodels. Thus far, it’s finished five.

“There are, we think, at least six different generations of Potbelly signage on Potbellys across the country,” Wright says. “And the exterior work alone to brighten, refresh, and really bring about today’s presentation of the brand, even through signage, is a big deal for us. So I think over time, we could find ourselves touching most of our existing shops that are those older generations.”



Growth potential is another big draw for franchisees.

Although Potbelly is a national brand, Wright says it still has significant whitespace.

“When we’re talking to franchisees about a 15 or 20-unit development agreement that has a territory where they’re interested in operating, they get really excited about that,” the CEO says. “That’s not something they can typically do. There are a lot of hot brands out there, but they’re sold out. There isn’t green space or white space depending on how you think about it for franchisees to be able to take down an entire territory. We protect it for them.”

Once franchisees are in the system, “you get into how committed we are to being a great franchisor,” Wright says. The fast casual provides high-touch support in market planning, targeted trade area development, real estate selection, engineering, and construction. It shows in the performance: units are opening on time, with strong sales, and many franchisees are developing multiple sites simultaneously—clear signs of confidence, according to the CEO.

There are also financial benefits to getting stores open as fast as possible. Potbelly has a 50/50 incentive program where if a franchisee opens early or on time, it receives 50 percent of their initial franchisee fee. And for every week they open ahead of schedule, they get 50 percent off royalties.

“They win because they get savings,” Wright says. “They get some extra cash in those early weeks. They win for a lot of other reasons too because they’re not paying rent on a site that’s not open yet and all that stuff. We win because we’re getting royalties that we didn’t even plan on, even at half royalties. It’s still royalties we weren’t expecting because they’re ahead of schedule.”

In addition to proven sales increases and the ability to expand, the CEO says franchisees are attracted to consistent leadership and a brand with staying power. He added that Potbelly has been around for nearly 50 years, and Wright himself has been around for five, a length of tenure that doesn’t happen too often in the QSR space.

“They will joke about it behind the scenes, but it’s not a joke. They’re going to say ‘Look, I’m going to be here for a long time.’ Franchisees know they tend to outlast management teams,” Wright says. “They tend to outlast strategies and marketing strategies and so on. And so what they really want is they want a brand that has staying power, that has the potential to grow, that resonates with consumers in a way that they think they can count on for literally a generation of ownership. They think about the business generationally. And Potbelly checks that box in spades.”