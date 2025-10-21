Accommodation is at the core of hospitality. However, allergen disclosure has largely remained unregulated. For many chain restaurants in California, a new bill could ensure allergens are on the menu.

More than 10 percent of adults aged 18 or older are said to have at least one food allergy. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the Allergen Disclosure for Dining Experiences (ADDE) Act in California would require chain restaurants with more than 20 locations to disclose major allergens on their menus starting in 2026. The responsibility and costs associated will soon fall on the hospitality industry’s shoulders.

Because this groundbreaking bill, which is pending Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature would establish a legal obligation among restaurants, owners and operators will likely be scrambling to comply. But as they prepare for this change, it would also be wise to keep in mind potential insurance implications stemming from the resulting regulatory requirements. As these new changes under the ADDE Act grow imminent, proprietors can talk to their agent or insurer to better understand their insurance coverage obligations, what changes they might want to consider, and to learn of any proactive measures might effectively mitigate new risk exposures resulting from the change.

Growing Concerns Around Insurance Coverage

The ADDE Act would heighten liability exposure for restaurants that do not comply. Even minor errors could potentially lead to both direct consumer lawsuits and regulatory actions, as well as damage reputations. Bodily injury claims, class action suits and regulatory fines or penalties are some examples of the liability claims restaurants could face for non-compliance.

While some bodily injury and mislabeled food item claims may be covered under existing general or product liability coverage, many claims related to known allergens or food contamination are likely excluded under current policies. Therefore, owners and operators should talk with their agents or insurers about adjusting their coverage, as well as steps they can take to mitigate increased risk exposure.

Non-compliance could lead to costly insurance claims, pricey out-of-pocket payouts or regulatory scrutiny.

Safeguarding Operations Against New Food Safety Risks

California restaurant locations could see a rise in operational costs under the ADDE Act. While much of those costs may be beyond their control, proprietors can take steps to mitigate risk and insulate establishments from potential compliance issues. Here are some best practices to keep customers safe, as well as mitigate risk of allergen-related liabilities:

Properly train staff: Extensive food allergy training will be key for restaurants and their staff. The training should emphasize food safety and provide a list of ingredients for each menu item, along with potential food allergens. Programs like ServSafe or FARE can serve as valuable resources, offering comprehensive online trainings for front-of-house (FOH) and back-of-house (BOH) staff, including but not limited to: how to accommodate guests with allergies, the dangers of cross-contamination, what cleaning methods are needed to prevent cross-contamination and how to respond should an emergency occur, among others. Training should be a requirement for all staff members at the start of their employment, and it’s annual refresher trainings are recommended to ensure staff members remain up to date on best practices.

Establish more standardized processes: Standardized procedures will be essential in helping to mitigate risk of cross-contamination. This process will reduce the impact of human error and streamlining communication across FOH and BOH. Procedures may include sharing clear communication protocols for customer allergen inquiries. Creating protocols around cleaning stations to meet allergy-safe standards and food preparation, as well as ingredient and equipment storage to reduce cross-contamination in the kitchen. Additionally, it may be valuable to consider building separate menus for common allergies like gluten, eggs or dairy to ease the load on staff and provide an easier ordering experience for customers. By implementing internal audits and routine compliance checks, owners and operators will be able to identify and resolve liability concerns before an issue arises.

Implement technology systems: Technology like digital allergen management systems will be vital in providing real-time updates on restaurant allergen data. In fact, many existing point-of-sale (POS) systems already contain features which list ingredients and can warn of frequent, potential allergens. Additionally, AI-powered options and customer-facing apps like AllergyEats and Spokin can also help detect allergens.

Evaluate your restaurant insurance: Most importantly, restaurants will need to ensure they have the right coverage in place. Even with new processes that prevent contamination, it will be challenging for restaurants to ensure nothing slips through the cracks. Small errors can quickly balloon into costly mistakes. By working proactively with insurers, restaurants will be able to better limit exposure and demonstrate good faith. Consult with an insurance agent or broker to review current insurance policies for allergen coverage or exclusions before the ADDE Act is fully enforced.

With food allergies affecting more individuals each year, allergy compliance will be the future of hospitality. While it can be a complicated beast, the California-based allergen disclosure could soon signal a shift for restaurants across the country. Owners and operators who implement these proactive measures will be set up for success and be best equipped to effectively mitigate new risk exposure.

Roberta Mercado is a Commercial Lines Account Manager at All Solutions Insurance Agency, a diversified general and specialty property and casualty insurance, risk management and financial services provider, such as employee benefits.