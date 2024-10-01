Running a restaurant requires the management of many different business aspects, including the handling of important documents and papers. From employee records to financial records, storing and destroying of these documents in a safe and secure manner is crucial for compliance and protecting sensitive information. Here are three ways you can keep your documents secure and destroy them safely when the time comes.

Secure storage

Restaurant owners must store a variety of sensitive documents, including employee information, tax records and vendor contracts. Proper storage means to not only keep these papers secure but to make sure any digital records are also safe. Always invest in fireproof cabinets for paper records and secure cloud storage information systems for digital files. Data breaches and natural disasters can cause harm to your establishment, so making sure you have a secure backup system is crucial. Always update your digital passwords and only allow keys or lock codes for cabinets to those who absolutely need to reach that information.

Document retention periods

Many files require you to store them for a set period to follow local and federal laws. Financial records, like tax returns and payroll, must be kept at least seven years while employee records need to be stored for longer in some areas due to employee labor laws. Check with your local office of labor to understand how long you must keep these records. Health and safety certifications must also be kept on file for employees and the overall establishment to protect against any liability claims that may arise. Consult with an accountant to understand the retention requirements so you can avoid any penalties or fines for improper documentation. It is best to speak with professionals to ensure you stay up to date and save the documentation for the proper length of time. It is suggested you even keep documentation up to a couple of years longer than required by law to make sure you are safe if any situation arises where documentation is needed.

Safe Disposal

When it comes time to destroying old documents, the best way to make sure you destroy them properly is by hiring an outside firm that provides this service. While shredding documents yourself is a good start, most shredders you buy from big box stores or online do not provide enough security for you to simply shred papers and throw them away. Partnering with a reputable document destruction agency is best to ensure all documents are safely and securely destroyed and all laws are upheld.

Patty Caradonna, Owner of PROSHRED Arizona, who has worked with dozens of restaurants to ensure the proper destruction of sensitive documents, says to always be sure to hire a professional team to destroy sensitive information so your business and workers information cannot be exposed.

“Hiring a professional team that focuses on the proper and secure shredding of paper documents is crucial when you want it done the right way,” Caradonna said. “Professional shredding services will always destroy the documents correctly and make sure they are recycled so no one can ever access them. Companies like PROSHRED Arizona will also provide you documentation of the destruction of your papers so you are covered if any legal issues may arise. These steps will help you as a business owner stay compliant with the legislation that pertains to your business.”

Through proper storage, and destruction of important papers and documents, restaurant owners can minimize the risks and stay compliant with all regulations while ensuring the smooth operation of the business. When it comes to proper storage and destruction of paper documents always consult a professional to ensure everything is done above board and securely so no information from the business can get into the wrong hands.

Jerry Dilk is the Senior Consultant of Information Governance at Data Storage Centers in Phoenix, Arizona. Data Storage Centers are experts in the storage and organization of physical media and sensitive records for commercial enterprises.