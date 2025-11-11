As QDOBA enters one of the most ambitious growth phases in its history—expanding nationally with more than 600 restaurants in the pipeline—the brand is sharpening its identity around flame-grilled cooking, fresh prep, and built-in value.

Leading that charge is CMO John Burke, a veteran of McDonald’s, Applebee’s, Del Taco, and Jollibee. QSR recently sat down with Burke to discuss scaling awareness, deepening loyalty, and evolving QDOBA’s food-first storytelling to stand out in the competitive fast-casual landscape.

You mentioned putting food front and center. How do you plan to evolve QDOBA’s brand storytelling to make flame-grilled cooking and fresh prep resonate more clearly with guests in such a crowded fast-casual space?

Most Americans don’t yet know QDOBA, which we see as a clear opportunity to build brand love. In fact, the Mexican fast-casual category is not as crowded as you might think. We’ll evolve our storytelling by doubling down on what sets QDOBA apart—flame‑grilled proteins, freshly-prepared ingredients, bold flavors, and built-in value with free guac and queso on any entrée. Guests can tailor their meal, whether they are seeking to indulge or go lighter, at a comparable price point in QSR but a more wholesome experience.

QDOBA has one of the largest development pipelines in its history. How does marketing strategy shift when a brand is opening 100+ restaurants a year— especially in new or underdeveloped markets?

We just launched our first national marketing campaign—on TV, digital, and social—to scale discovery. And with a continued focus on loyalty, we will continue leveraging data to personalize outreach and drive repeat visits—even in markets that are just ramping up. From there, we focus on execution and partnering closely with franchisees, so bold ideas launch cleanly. With 825+ restaurants and 600 in the pipeline, consistency matters more than ever, but our marketing is made even better with franchisee feedback and local learnings.

You’ve worked across several iconic brands—McDonald’s, Applebee’s, Del Taco, and Jollibee. What lessons from those experiences are you applying to QDOBA’s growth phase?

Be relentlessly consistent about the core promise. Use data to sharpen decisions, not to over-complicate them. And don’t be afraid to push the edges—have fun with bold ideas that earn attention while staying true to the brand. The work connects when flavor comes first, value is clear, and the creative invites people in. Those principles travel well across categories and are especially relevant as QDOBA grows.

You’ll oversee loyalty and digital engagement. What’s your vision for how QDOBA can deepen guest frequency and retention through its app, rewards program, or digital ordering experience?

We’ll use data to get closer to guests, meaning cleaner segments, clearer triggers, and more relevant offers. The app and web will simplify the customization process, with faster reorder paths and craveable visuals. We’ll spotlight LTOs where they perform best and use test-and-learn to adapt quickly.

How are you thinking about media mix today? With shifting consumer behavior and the rise of short-form video, what channels are proving most effective for QDOBA’s storytelling?

We balance big reach with buzz and organic lift from our paid media mix. TV placements carry broad upper-funnel awareness. Digital brings the food closer with tight, food-first storytelling. You see it in social, especially with younger guests who are “taste testing” on TikTok and create talkability. For a 30-year brand with multigenerational appeal, the right blend helps us meet new guests and stay relevant with loyal ones.

Chef Katy Velazquez’s promotion signals an increased focus on menu innovation. How closely are marketing and culinary collaborating to bring new products or campaigns to life?

Chef Katy brings real curiosity and a connection to regional Mexican flavors that our guests love. Her promotion elevates our brand with even more craveable menu development. The culinary team leads end to end—chef-led tastings, concepting, and guest validation—while marketing supports launch. That process delivered hits like Cholula Hot & Sweet Chicken and Habanero Lime Steak—sweet‑spicy profiles that perform across bowls, burritos, quesadillas, and salads.

We’re also leaning into protein‑forward innovation and a steady LTO cadence, with data guiding what earns a permanent spot on the menu. Marketing plugs in early to capture the sizzle, clarify value, and inform any enhancements.

QDOBA offers free guacamole and queso—an unusual value proposition. How do you balance highlighting that differentiation with the need to communicate culinary quality and freshness?

We don’t see them as competing messages, they reinforce each other. Guac is prepared fresh in-house, queso is a guest-loved staple, and both are included with every entrée. That mix of freshness and generosity lets guests customize without compromise.

Franchisee collaboration was called out by John Cywinski as one of your strengths. What’s your approach to ensuring franchisees feel aligned and empowered by national marketing initiatives?

I pride myself that I have spent over 30 years working closely with franchisees across a number of iconic brands and built great relationships along the way. I’ve come to understand that a brand wins when strategy and tactics deliver against both company and franchise goals. We must operate with a shared ambition for growth, then make execution simple to delight our guests. Communication and partnership are key, and I expect my entire team to co-develop plans, build practical toolkits, and give enough lead time so there are no surprises and teams can deliver consistently. We listen closely and adapt quickly. Franchisees are drawn to QDOBA’s food-first positioning, strong unit economics, and scalable fast-casual model—asset-light, with strong momentum.

With new territories like Alaska and Utah entering the system, how do you tailor messaging or localize marketing to connect authentically with guests in those diverse regions?

We start with what travels everywhere—flame-grilled cooking, fresh prep, free guac and queso, and a warm, welcoming experience—then invite local nuance as we learn the market. Under Chef Katy, the menu stays craveable and true to our roots, so QDOBA feels consistently at home even in new markets.

Stepping into the CMO role, what does success look like for you in the next 12–18 months? Are there specific milestones—brand metrics, guest perception, or digital growth—you’re targeting?

Stronger brand affinity, higher frequency, and steady digital growth. We will watch loyalty engagement, LTO performance, regional trial in new markets, and franchisee satisfaction as leading indicators. Big picture, we want QDOBA to be the most craveable, customizable, and culturally resonant brand in Mexican fast casual—food-first, value-forward, and easy to love.