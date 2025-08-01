2024 RankCompanyCategory2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS2024 AUV THOUSANDS2024 Franchisedlicensed Units2024 Company Units2024 Total UnitsTotal Change In Units From 2024
1McDonald'sBurger5346940021288767213559102
2Wendy'sBurger12554209855523815933-97
3Burger KingBurger109801639552411776701-77
4Sonic Drive-InBurger5384150031443173461-60
5Dairy QueenBurger49091165421024212-42
6Jack in the BoxBurger43962007203715021873
7WhataburgerBurger42574026206879108588
8Culver'sBurger36803691990799752
9Five GuysBurger22701536875613148835
10In-N-Out Burger*Burger21755240041541515
11Hardee's*Burger1830114613932041597-110
12Carl's Jr.*Burger152014301014491063-5
13Shake Shack*Burger135139004432937339
14Freddy'sBurger98819005153555035
15Checkers/Rally'sBurger8531171532229761-26

About the QSR 50/

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.

