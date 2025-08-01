|2024 Rank
|Company
|Category
|2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS
|2024 AUV THOUSANDS
|2024 Franchisedlicensed Units
|2024 Company Units
|2024 Total Units
|Total Change In Units From 2024
|1
|McDonald's
|Burger
|53469
|4002
|12887
|672
|13559
|102
|2
|Wendy's
|Burger
|12554
|2098
|5552
|381
|5933
|-97
|3
|Burger King
|Burger
|10980
|1639
|5524
|1177
|6701
|-77
|4
|Sonic Drive-In
|Burger
|5384
|1500
|3144
|317
|3461
|-60
|5
|Dairy Queen
|Burger
|4909
|1165
|4210
|2
|4212
|-42
|6
|Jack in the Box
|Burger
|4396
|2007
|2037
|150
|2187
|3
|7
|Whataburger
|Burger
|4257
|4026
|206
|879
|1085
|88
|8
|Culver's
|Burger
|3680
|3691
|990
|7
|997
|52
|9
|Five Guys
|Burger
|2270
|1536
|875
|613
|1488
|35
|10
|In-N-Out Burger*
|Burger
|2175
|5240
|0
|415
|415
|15
|11
|Hardee's*
|Burger
|1830
|1146
|1393
|204
|1597
|-110
|12
|Carl's Jr.*
|Burger
|1520
|1430
|1014
|49
|1063
|-5
|13
|Shake Shack*
|Burger
|1351
|3900
|44
|329
|373
|39
|14
|Freddy's
|Burger
|988
|1900
|515
|35
|550
|35
|15
|Checkers/Rally's
|Burger
|853
|1171
|532
|229
|761
|-26
DOWNLOAD THE FULL 2025 REPORT HERE
GO TO THE CHARTS:
Back to the QSR Top 50 for 2025
About the QSR 50/
The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.
* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.
The Contenders
From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.