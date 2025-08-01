2024 RankCompanyCategory2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS2024 AUV THOUSANDS2024 Franchisedlicensed Units2024 Company Units2024 Total UnitsTotal Change In Units From 2024
1Domino'sPizza9500135467222927014160
2Pizza HutPizza55008396534236557-36
3Papa Johns*Pizza380811572752539329171
4Little Caesars*Pizza35009003705580428569
5Marco's PizzaPizza1051932111745116246

About the QSR 50/

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.

