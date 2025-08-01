|2024 Rank
|Company
|Category
|2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS
|2024 AUV THOUSANDS
|2024 Franchisedlicensed Units
|2024 Company Units
|2024 Total Units
|Total Change In Units From 2024
|1
|Domino's
|Pizza
|9500
|1354
|6722
|292
|7014
|160
|2
|Pizza Hut
|Pizza
|5500
|839
|6534
|23
|6557
|-36
|3
|Papa Johns*
|Pizza
|3808
|1157
|2752
|539
|3291
|71
|4
|Little Caesars*
|Pizza
|3500
|900
|3705
|580
|4285
|69
|5
|Marco's Pizza
|Pizza
|1051
|932
|1117
|45
|1162
|46
About the QSR 50/
The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.
* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.
The Contenders
From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.